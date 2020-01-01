Beaumelle: Ivory Coast appoint Renard's former assistant as new coach

The French tactician has been tasked to lead the Elephants to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

The Ivorian Football Federation has confirmed the appointment of Patrice Beaumelle as their new national team coach on a one-year contract.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during Fif's executive committee meeting.

"The executive committee announced to the sports press the name of the new Elephants coach of Cote d'Ivoire: It is Patrice Beaumelle, assistant to the former coach Mr Hervé Renard - African champion in 2015," the tweet read.

Prior to the appointment, Beaumelle was an assistant to Herve Renard in the national team, and they were both at the 2019 with .

The 41-year-old was a member of the coaching crew that won Afcon titles with Zambia and in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Beaumelle is expected to take charge of Ivory Coast's upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying fixtures against Madagascar on March 27 and 31.

The Elephants are third in Group K with three points after two matches.