'Be daring and take risks' - Ex-Al Ahly's Fadl blames Mosimane's 'cautious' tactics for Super Cup loss

Former Al Ahly and Egypt star Mohamed Fadl has criticised coach Pitso Mosimane's tactics and asked him to be more daring.

Fadl's criticism came after Al Ahly were unable to beat Tala’a El-Gaish and lift the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday evening at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Mosimane's Al Ahly were favourites to win the domestic trophy, but after a 0-0 draw at full-time, the giants were unable to find a way past Tala’a El-Gaish in extra time, and the winner had to be decided by penalties.

El-Gaish's goalkeeper Mohamed Bassam was the hero as he saved three Al Ahly penalties and handed his side a 3-2 win over the reigning Caf Champions League kings.

'Cautious Mosimane'

The South African coach came under criticism after the outcome, and Fadl feels the tactics used by the South African manager were to blame for the defeat in Alexandria.

"Mosimane was too cautious, and I hope that he will be more daring and take more offensive risks," Fadl told OnTime Sports TV, as quoted by KingFut.

After the loss, Mosimane, his assistants and the players were fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,092).

"Mahmoud El-Khatib, Al Ahly's president, decided to impose a 300k fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday, despite the great support that the team receives to achieve titles and meet the expectations of the fans," Al Ahly's statement read then.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach picked his new signings; Hossam Hassan, Luís Miquissone, Karim Fouad, Ahmed Abdelkader, and Amar Hamdi for the cup tie against Tala’a El-Gaish, although Bafana Bafana's assistant captain, Percy Tau, was unavailable due to an injury he picked up on international duty.

Despite the criticism and pressure the Premier Soccer League-winning coach has been under recently, especially after losing the Premier League title race to arch-rivals Zamalek SC, he has delivered two Champions League titles, Caf Super Cup, Egyptian Cup and Egyptian Super Cup since he joined the Red Devils last year from Mamelodi Sundowns.