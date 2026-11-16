Bayern star lost his temper in the dressing room after injury: "This is what I fear"

One of Bayern Munich's leading stars has suffered a fresh setback while on international duty, renewing fears over his ability to regain his physical stability, following a series of problems that have kept him out of action for long spells recently.
Bayern Munich have confirmed that tests by the club's medical staff revealed a torn muscle in the back of their left-back's left thigh. He'll be missing for the Bavarian side in the coming period, though the club haven't said for how long, as reported by Der Spiegel magazine on Monday.
Davies picked up the injury on Canada duty last Saturday. His match lasted just six minutes before he was forced off against Guatemala in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, which Canada went on to win 3-2.
It was Davies's first start for his country in more than 600 days, and he couldn't finish it. He felt pain between his thigh and knee before the injury struck, with no contact from an opposition player. He also felt a twist in his back during the game, saying: "I felt like I couldn't run."
Speaking to Canadian broadcaster "OneSoccer", Davies, 26, vented his frustration at the recurring thigh problems: "It's not fun to get thigh injuries time after time." Then came the fear of surgery: "Now we're talking about an operation, and that's what I'm afraid of."
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The anger didn't stop when he left the pitch. Davies admitted he lost his temper in the dressing room: "I was extremely angry in the dressing room, and I didn't know what was happening." He also revealed he smashed some rubbish bins. That's how deep the frustration ran after the latest blow.
His injury record makes grim reading. He tore a cruciate ligament in 2025, which kept him out for several months, and further physical problems dogged him in the spring of this year. He has previously spoken about the psychological toll of not knowing when he would return or what condition he'd be in when he resumed playing.
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Davies had worked his way back into a significant role at Bayern this season, even featuring on the left wing. Now he has to stop again. The club, who face Cologne in the tenth round of fixtures next Friday, have not given an expected date for his return to training and matches.
Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is close to a return. He completed his first individual session on the pitch at the club's headquarters on Monday morning, having suffered a muscle injury in Bayern's clash with Borussia Dortmund, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the end of October. Jamal Musiala may also be back in the squad, but coach Vincent Kompany is without Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Manuel Neuer.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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