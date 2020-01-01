Bayern Munich starlet Singh following Messi model as he learns from Lewandowski & Coutinho

The highly-rated 21-year-old may not be the biggest, but he is eager to point out that many of the best players in the world are small in stature

Sarpreet Singh is looking to follow the Lionel Messi model when it comes to achieving superstar status, with size no issue for the highly-rated midfielder.

The New Zealand international, who is of Indian heritage, is aiming to follow in the footsteps of a long line of diminutive playmakers.

For him, technical ability wins out over physicality, with his creative instincts allowing him to thrive alongside team-mates and opponents who may be stronger in stature.

There are plenty of world-class performers to have slipped into that category down the years, including Argentine icons Messi and Diego Maradona.

Singh hopes to tread a similar path to the top, telling BBC Sport: “There are so many examples of players who are small but they are still the best players on the pitch.

“For me it’s about being smarter and getting around that. I think physical, it’s easy to fix. Technique is a bit harder to fix.”

The promising 21-year-old has plenty of talented performers around him at Bayern to learn from in the present.

Prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski forms part of that pool, along with international Philippe Coutinho – another player of Singh’s ilk.

“Learning off the likes of Lewandowski, Thiago and Coutinho and these guys, there’s no-one better in the world to learn off,” he added.

“I’m extremely grateful for that and every day I strive to be like them.”

Singh has taken in just one competitive appearance for Bayern so far, with a memorable first-team bow made off the bench in a 6-1 demolition of on December 14.

“That debut, 80,000 packed out at the Allianz Arena, it’s a truly special feeling and everything I’ve worked hard for kind of paid off,” he said.

“But at the same time, it’s just a start.”

Singh’s efforts for Bayern’s reserve side have helped to push him into contention for senior minutes.

He has recorded six goals for their second string this season, with the giants continuing to unlock potential that was snapped up from Wellington Phoenix and handed a three-year contract in the summer transfer window of 2019.