Bayern Munich tore Leipzig apart at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, running out 6-1 winners in the sixth round of the German league.

The result lifts the Bavarian giants provisionally to the summit on 14 points, with the round still to finish. Leipzig stay stuck on nine, down in seventh.

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Luis Diaz got them going on 12 minutes, pouncing on a Joshua Kimmich pass. Aleksandar Pavlovic made it two in the 26th, teed up by Diaz.

Michael Olise then stretched the lead to three in the 34th minute after Harry Kane picked him out, and that was how the first half finished.

Two minutes into the second period, Diaz was at it again, converting a Kane pass. The England striker helped himself to the fifth in the 52nd, set up by Nathanael Brown.

Diaz wrapped up the half-dozen in the 69th minute to complete his hat-trick.

Andrija Maksimovic did at least grab a consolation for Leipzig two minutes into stoppage time.

Bayern had drawn their previous two, 2-2 with Augsburg in the league and 3-3 against Norwegian side Viking in the Champions League.



