"I once tried to bring Edin Dzeko to Munich," Schweinsteiger said as an ARD pundit after Schalke's first-round match in the DFB Cup away to Hallescher FC (5-2 aet) on Monday evening, referring to Bayern's attempts to sign what is now S04's striker during his time at Wolfsburg (2007 to 2011).

Then Schalke coach Miron Muslic, who had just joined the interview, cut in with a smile: "I know, I know the story." Asked by ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek whether he had heard it from Dzeko himself, Muslic simply said: "I don't want to reveal that now."

Schweinsteiger, who was a Bayern player at the time, then explained: "We definitely wanted to sign him, but unfortunately it didn't work out and Edin didn't come." Dzeko made his international breakthrough at Wolfsburg and, alongside his perfectly matched strike partner Grafite, sensationally fired the Wolves to the German title in 2009, naturally leaving Bayern in a bad mood.

He did not join Bayern Munich: where did Edin Dzeko move instead?

Rather than joining Bayern, Dzeko moved to Manchester City at the start of 2011 for €37 million and, after spells at other renowned international clubs such as Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and Fiorentina, has been in Schalke's service since January this year. Initially signed only until the end of last season, Dzeko signed a new one-year contract at the start of August and is now expected to score important goals for the Royal Blues in the Bundesliga a division higher following promotion.

Getty Images

Dzeko showed again in Halle on Monday that he still knows exactly where the goal is, even at 40. Brought on after just over an hour, he first converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to make it 2-1. But the brave Regionalliga side hit back and levelled at 2-2 shortly before the end, sending the newly promoted Bundesliga side into extra time, where Dzeko proved decisive.

Bastian Schweinsteiger thrilled by Edin Dzeko: "Great for the Bundesliga"

First he set up Moussa Sylla for the renewed lead and 3-2 (98), with Schweinsteiger later praising: "The way he sets up the 3-2 ... not many centre-forwards do that, to lay it on like that." Then, in first-half stoppage time of extra time, Junior Adamu made it 4-2. In the 117th minute, Dzeko completed his brace and put the lid on it for the favourites with the goal for the final 5-2.

"He is a very clear difference-maker," Schweinsteiger continued to rave about Dzeko. "A joy to have a player like that [...] With the way he plays football, he is great for the Bundesliga." So far, the Bosnia international has scored eight goals and set up four more in 12 competitive appearances for Schalke, and he is held in the highest esteem within the team. After their shaky start in the cup, S04 now want their first important points in the Bundesliga, with Dzeko and Co away at Augsburg on Sunday on matchday one.