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Herbert Hainer, the president of Bayern Munich, has revealed his club's stance on making big signings, in the hope of contesting the Champions League final on home soil next season.

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The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, will host the 2028 Champions League final.

That has prompted an obvious question in recent days: could Bayern Munich complete another €100 million signing to strengthen their squad before the 2028 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena?

Bayern have done it before. They paid around €100 million for Harry Kane, and the deal has been a success by any measure.

Herbert Hainer, president of the Bavarian club, has no wish to inflate expectations, though. He insisted Bayern Munich have no intention of spending vast sums simply to play in the final on home soil.

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As reported by "Foot Mercato", he said: "Reaching the Champions League final at our stadium would be a wonderful crowning moment. However, we will certainly not invest millions for that day, or even for that season."

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Hainer stopped short of explicitly ruling out another big signing. He did stress the need for a coherent financial strategy, even as Bayern aim to keep competing with Europe's best teams.

In his view, Bayern Munich must make up for having less money than some of their rivals with a smarter recruitment policy. He continued: "There are clubs in Europe that simply have more money at their disposal. That is why we have to be smarter and better than the others." He pointed to the arrivals of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz as proof: three extremely complex deals that he now regards as genuine successes.

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He added: "Signing these three players was a major challenge, but they have proved to be real successes."

Hainer also praised chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, along with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, who oversee the club's sporting policy.

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The message was clear. Bayern intend to keep developing over the long term, and they won't radically change their strategy for any European competition.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich race to snap up Russian talent

Aleksei Batrakov has caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs. The Russian has made an exceptional start at Galatasaray since joining the Turkish side in the last summer transfer window, emerging as one of the continent's most prominent rising talents, and Barcelona and Bayern Munich are showing growing interest in securing his services.

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The 21-year-old attacking midfielder cost Galatasaray €25 million from Lokomotiv Moscow. He didn't need long to prove his worth, quickly establishing himself among the key players the Turkish side rely on.

The numbers back it up. Batrakov has scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in 13 games across all competitions since arriving, a return that reflects his major influence in attack. As a playmaker, he has the ability to make the difference in front of the opposition goal.