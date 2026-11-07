Bayern Munich's hospital welcomes a new patient against Mainz

Manuel Neuer limped out of Bayern Munich's clash at Mainz on Saturday, forcing the goalkeeper off before half-time in the ninth round of the Bundesliga.

The trouble struck in the 40th minute. Neuer went to deal with a ball inside his own box, hurt his right foot and dropped to the ground calling for the medics. With Bayern leading 1-0, the coaching staff decided to send on Jonas Urbig in his place.

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Mainz had just launched an attack that ended with Lee Jae-sung putting the ball in the net, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

At 40, the German could not finish the game. The injury raised fears of a recurrence of the foot problem that had sidelined him for Bayern's previous three matches, before he returned against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in a 2-0 win.

Starting at Mainz carried its own meaning for Neuer. He had just become the oldest player to feature in the Bundesliga wearing a Bayern Munich shirt.

Bayern are already battling a lengthy injury list. Jamal Musiala, Ismail Sibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz are all out.