Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Bayern Munich's hospital welcomes a new patient against Mainz

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
M. Neuer
Germany

The Bavarian side are already suffering from several injuries.

Manuel Neuer limped out of Bayern Munich's clash at Mainz on Saturday, forcing the goalkeeper off before half-time in the ninth round of the Bundesliga.

The trouble struck in the 40th minute. Neuer went to deal with a ball inside his own box, hurt his right foot and dropped to the ground calling for the medics. With Bayern leading 1-0, the coaching staff decided to send on Jonas Urbig in his place.

Read also

Threats to dissolve the partnership with Morocco: the 2030 World Cup at the heart of the Spanish election battle

Why did he prefer Real Madrid over Barcelona? Gabriel responds in two words

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

20 Nov 2026

KOE

KOE

FCA

FCA

Bundesliga

22 Nov 2026

M05

M05

Mainz had just launched an attack that ended with Lee Jae-sung putting the ball in the net, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

At 40, the German could not finish the game. The injury raised fears of a recurrence of the foot problem that had sidelined him for Bayern's previous three matches, before he returned against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in a 2-0 win.

Starting at Mainz carried its own meaning for Neuer. He had just become the oldest player to feature in the Bundesliga wearing a Bayern Munich shirt.

Bayern are already battling a lengthy injury list. Jamal Musiala, Ismail Sibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz are all out.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google