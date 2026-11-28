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Bayern Munich are running out of attackers ahead of their trip to Hamburg. Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise are the latest to be ruled out, and Vincent Kompany is reportedly set to add two academy teenagers to his squad for matchday 11. One returns to the senior squad for the first time this season. The other, a 16-year-old goalscorer, could make his long-awaited Bundesliga debut.

According to kicker, winger Maycon Cardozo, 18, and Bastian Assomo will be in the squad against Hamburg for the first time this season. Brazilian-Thai Cardozo became the first player from Bayern's World Squad to make a Bundesliga appearance last season, playing twice for Bayern before a shoulder injury sidelined him from August onwards. Assomo has never played for the senior team.

Bastian Friedrich Assomo, to give the 16-year-old his full name, is regarded as Bayern's biggest striker prospect to emerge from their academy in several years. Born in Berlin and standing 1.90 metres tall, he made the senior matchday squad against Mainz 05 last April but did not play. His burst of goals in recent weeks has raised hopes among many fans and observers that a senior debut is close.

Those hopes grew after injuries to Harry Kane (syndesmosis ligament), his stand-in Ismael Saibari (also syndesmosis ligament) and Serge Gnabry (thigh muscle injury). Kompany did not call on Assomo in recent matches, though. Instead, he brought on 19-year-old striker Noah-Codjo-Evora for a few minutes in both the 1-1 draw against Cologne and the 2-1 defeat away to OSC Lille in the Champions League.

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Codjo-Evora, who recently extended his Bayern contract until 2030, has scored five goals in 20 appearances across competitions and teams this season. Assomo, meanwhile, has been scoring at will. The Berlin-born forward has scored 13 goals in his last six games alone: he struck twice in each of his last two matches for Bayern's reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern. Between those games, he scored eight (!) in three appearances for the national under-17 team. On Wednesday, he added a goal and an assist in the Youth League.

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His inclusion in the matchday squad comes a day after Bayern's injury situation worsened further. On Friday, Kompany announced that Michael Olise would also miss the game at Hamburg because of pain. Later that afternoon, Jamal Musiala suffered another setback. His muscle fibre tear, which had kept him out for eight weeks before he returned for two brief appearances, reopened. The latest setback marked a sad low point in an injury ordeal that now seems endless.

According to a media report, Kompany advised Musiala against playing against Lille. The player, however, reportedly insiste d on playing because of public pressure from Bayern's senior figures. In recent weeks, honorary president Uli Hoeneß, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and, above all, former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had questioned whether Musiala could regain his previous level of performance because of his neurological dysfunctions. They had also raised the possibility of adjusting his salary. Rummenigge in particular drew criticism for comments perceived as very cold and calculated.

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Bayern Munich prospect Bastian Assomo: His strengths and weaknesses

Those goals came in youth football and the fourth tier. Now Assomo could show whether he is ready for the Bundesliga. He impressed for the senior team in pre-season, scoring twice in four friendlies. "He's already incredible for his age," Tom Bischof said at the time.

Assomo's scoring record speaks for itself, but his academy coaches and Kompany are said to see plenty of room for improvement. He still needs to develop his first touch and tactical understanding, while his heading is reportedly not yet perfect despite his 1.90-metre height.