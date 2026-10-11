Bayern Munich president on Real Madrid and Olise rumours: we are not a club forced to sell its players

Herbert Hainer has hit back at suggestions the Bundesliga has become "too small" for Michael Olise, with the Bayern Munich president insisting the Bavarian club are under no pressure to sell and voicing his hope that the French winger will sign a new deal.

Speaking to German newspaper "Bild", Hainer said: "First of all, I have to say that we are extremely happy to have Michael Olise. He has developed into one of the best players in the world. I am convinced that he can win the Ballon d'Or one day, and perhaps this year."

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He added: "He feels extremely comfortable with us. He can win titles with us and play internationally at the highest level. We reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and produced excellent matches against Paris. That is what he wants."

On the summer chatter linking Olise with Real Madrid, Hainer continued: "I can say that I am convinced Bayern Munich is a club that is not forced to sell its players, because we take our decisions from a position of strength. Michael Olise is tied to a contract until 2029, and I hope he extends it."

The Bayern president also stood by Manuel Neuer after the goalkeeper's error in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg. "It was unfortunate, of course. Manuel Neuer was and still is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has given us points in a great many matches. Mistakes like yesterday's can always happen."

Age, he insisted, had nothing to do with it. "I am convinced it has nothing to do with his age. It could have happened to him even at 20. He will get over it, and we are happy to have him with us."

Neuer had failed to control the ball straight from kick-off. It ran to Robin Fellhauer, who scored after eight seconds. The fastest goal in Bundesliga history.



