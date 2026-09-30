Bayern Munich player reveals for the first time: I was close to Barcelona

Bryan Zaragoza, on loan at Espanyol from Bayern Munich, has reviewed the key moments of his career, opened up about the years of instability he endured and reflected on his time with the Bavarian giants. He also revealed for the first time that he once came close to joining Barcelona.

Quizzed about a possible move to Barça inan interview with Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", Zaragoza confirmed the interest: "Yes, there was a possibility that I would sign for Barcelona. There were contacts."

Read also

Former Real Madrid player refuses to return to the Bernabéu: Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring

"You are no longer a strategic player": Barcelona's warning to its star comes true on the pitch

One match against the Blaugrana, playing for Granada, changed everything. It became the turning point in his career and put him firmly on the map.

"There are those who say I only became a footballer because of that match," he said. "I was a player nobody knew, and few produce that kind of performance against Barcelona."

Life has not always been so kind. Zaragoza admitted the last few years were a struggle, with stability hard to come by: "I think they were tough years for me. I did not settle anywhere."

"Spain has more quality"

He leapt to the defence of Spanish football when comparing it with other leagues: "I think that in Spain, we do not give ourselves the value that people think we have. In other leagues there is a lot of money, but in Spain there is an abundance of quality."

"The best players in the world are Spanish," he added. "It is hard for me to play abroad because they look more at the physical side. It is different, in Spain there is more ball and more quality."

On his Bayern Munich adventure, Zaragoza insisted he has no regrets: "I do not regret going to Bayern Munich. It was an important step. I sat down at the table and thought I was in (the game) FIFA. I was looking at Neuer and Kimmich... and I come from playing in the neighbourhood!"

The leap was daunting. "It was a very difficult step," he continued. "I was 20 years old, I had never left my comfort zone, the language, the climate... and joining a team that includes Musiala, Coman and Gnabry in your position was never easy at all."

He signed off by naming his footballing hero: "My idol and the best is Messi. And I liked Neymar a lot."



