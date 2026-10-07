"I am no longer allowed to wear a Bayern shirt and there is a reason for that," Lell wrote beneath a video on his Instagram profile in which he explained the change. The former right-back had originally appeared on the cover of his book wearing the shirt of his former club from Munich. FCB then asked for the image to be removed, and Lell is now pictured on the cover in a white T-shirt.

A few weeks after turning out for Bayern's over-40s in a charity indoor tournament in January, Lell said he received "a call from the office of the top position" at FCB, as he explained in the Instagram video. "I was no longer welcome wearing the Bayern shirt and in future I should refrain from wearing the Bayern shirt," said the 42-year-old, recalling the content of the call. Lell played for Bayern at youth level and went on to make 98 appearances for the Munich club's first team between 2003 and 2010, with a loan spell at 1. FC Cologne from 2004 to 2006.

After that request from his former club, he initially "just left it at that", Lell said. A few weeks later, though, his publisher received "a lawyer's letter from FC Bayern: 'They should remove the Bayern shirt from the cover'", he said they were told in it. "So we did that too."

Christian Lell takes a swipe at Bayern bosses

What prompted Bayern to stop him appearing on the cover in FCB kit was still unclear to Lell. "None of those responsible at the club, who are now prancing around there and at some point joined the club, can stop Bayern Munich being in my heart and always remaining there," said the former Germany Under-21 international. His professional career ended in 2014 after further spells at Hertha BSC from 2010 to 2012 and UD Levante. He also aimed a barb at Bayern's leadership, from which he explicitly excluded former club bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

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According to Bild, Bayern insisted Lell remove the FCB shirt from his book cover because his publisher had not requested the relevant trademark rights from the club on Säbener Straße. Bayern consistently pursue such infringements of trademark rights.

"Bayern Munich excluded me," Lell continued meanwhile. "And that's totally fine, you have to understand it. There are companies, institutions, people who exclude you, who do not stand by you when you would have needed them most." He had nevertheless "of course accepted and taken on board" Bayern's decision. "I have no problem with officially never being allowed to wear the Bayern shirt again."