Bayern Munich not interested in signing Haaland as we have Lewandowski - Rummenigge

The CEO of the Bundesliga champions says they will not be pursuing a deal for the Dortmund striker while they have "the world's best" in attack

Bayern Munich will not be attempting to sign Erling Haaland this summer, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting that the Bundesliga champions will not bring in another striker while they have Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most fearsome forwards in world football over the past two seasons, and has a superb scoring record in Germany since moving to Dortmund in January 2020.

Rummenigge, however, says he does not know where talk of a transfer to Bayern has come from, and they will not be entering any bidding war for the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

What did Rummenigge say?

The Bayern chief told Bild : "I don't know where the rumours have come from. I can only say one thing: we have the world's best footballer in this position. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023."

Who could sign Haaland this summer?

Almost every major club in Europe is linked with a move for Haaland, including Manchester City.

The Premier League leaders once had Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling's father, on their books, and look set to be in the market for a forward this summer after it was announced Sergio Aguero is leaving after a decade at Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been heavily linked with the forward, as have City's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Haaland vs Lewandowski

Arguably the two best central strikers in the world right now are in the Bundesliga, with Haaland leading the line for Dortmund while Lewandowski is in the form of his life for Bayern.

This season, Haaland has struck 21 goals in as many Bundesliga games for Dortmund - an incredible record, yet one which is dwarfed by Lewandowski, who has scored an astonishing 35 league goals in just 25 German top-flight appearances in 2020-21.

