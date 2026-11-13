Bayern Munich told they have 'no chance' of signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doue as Bundesliga giants are priced out of move

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Bayern Munich have been warned that they stand no chance of prising winger Desire Doue away from Paris Saint-Germain after being priced out of a potential deal. Despite the Bundesliga champions holding a long-standing admiration for the 21-year-old France international, his soaring valuation in the French capital has put a future transfer out of reach.

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Bavarians priced out of French attacker

Reports from CFBayern Insider indicate that the reigning German champions simply cannot match the financial package required to lure Doue to the Allianz Arena. Although the French attacker has also attracted interest from leading Premier League clubs, a move to Munich is now viewed as completely unrealistic. Bayern previously attempted to recruit the youngster and tabled contract offers before he left Rennes for Paris in August 2024.

Failed pursuit leaves lasting transfer regret

Since moving to the Parc des Princes, Doue has thrived under head coach Luis Enrique, helping the French giants win consecutive Champions League crowns while recording five goals and four assists across 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

Speaking about Bayern's failed pursuit, journalist Christian Falk explained: "He's a very exciting player, and Bayern tried to get him at Sabener Strasse [Bayern's training centre] but it was too expensive at the time and he decided to go to Paris.

"It's one of those transfers where you feel, if you couldn't sign him as a young talent when everyone wanted him, you're not going to sign him as a more seasoned professional."

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Financial constraints prevent future bidding war

With the 21-year-old tied down to a PSG contract running until June 30, 2029, the European champions have no intention of cashing in on one of their prized assets.

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Addressing why the Bavarian hierarchy must look elsewhere despite their early scouting success, Falk added: "He's doing so well in Paris, and there's just no chance of Bayern paying the price PSG would want [though they don't want to sell him] for the attacker's services. I'm very sorry, but it's just too late to make this transfer for Bayern Munich.

"The silver lining, of course, is that Bayern caught on very early how good this player could be, so it's clear that Bayern Munich's instincts are very much on the money. However, they don't have the money, like other clubs do, to stockpile players in this age range."

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Facial injury interrupts international duty

While Bayern turn their attention to affordable targets ahead of January, Doue is recovering from a painful facial injury sustained during France's 3-1 UEFA Nations League loss to Italy on Thursday. A heavy collision with Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi - who departed with a bleeding elbow - forced the winger off after an elbow to the mouth knocked his front tooth loose and visibly out of alignment. He will now undergo dental treatment before returning to Paris.