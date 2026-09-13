More news on Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Barcelona reportedly no longer owe Bayern any money

A few days ago, Barcelona published their annual report, which showed that more than €11 million of the transfer fee for Robert Lewandowski was still listed as a short-term liability. Lewandowski, who has played for Chicago Fire in MLS since this season, joined Barcelona from Bayern in 2022 for a base fee of €45 million, with the Catalans agreeing to pay in instalments.

But Bayern are said to have already received the final instalment, so according to Bild football chief Christian Falk, the Spanish champions no longer owe the Munich club any money for Lewandowski. Instead, Barcelona are said to have borrowed the money from a bank in the meantime and used it to pay FCB. The bank's claim is now due.

Bayern, news: Uli Hoeneß called FCA coach Manuel Baum

FC Augsburg may have lost top spot again after Bayer Leverkusen's late 2-2 equaliser on the third Bundesliga matchday, but the Bavarian Swabians remain unbeaten and are flying high under coach Manuel Baum.

Before the game against Leverkusen, Baum received a surprise call from Uli Hoeneß. Bayern Munich's honorary president unexpectedly rang him during the week, apparently to congratulate him on his good work.

Speaking on Sky before kick-off against Leverkusen, Baum was asked by presenter Michael Leopold about a "call from Tegernsee", where Hoeneß lives on the "Bavarian Sea". Baum replied, somewhat perplexed: "Where you always get your information from is really incredible. Still, forgive me for not talking about the content." When Leopold pushed again and asked whether Hoeneß had expressed his appreciation, Baum said: "Yes, you could put it like that."

Bayern Munich, news: Vincent Kompany gives Sacha Boey a little bit of hope

Sacha Boey can at least cling to a little hope of appearances for Bayern Munich in the first half of the season. "Now the transfer period is over and Sacha is getting support from us," coach Vincent Kompany said at the press conference before Munich's Bundesliga away game at SV Elversberg on Sunday (5.30pm, live on DAZN).

During the transfer period, Bayern tried in vain to sell Boey. Moves to Turkey and, most recently, Saudi Arabia, among others, fell through. After Bayern Munich's Champions League win against Bodö/Glimt, Boey made the matchday squad for the first time this season, while board member for sport Max Eberl made it clear afterwards that they would try again in winter to sell the right-back.

Until then, Boey is a completely normal part of the squad and will also be "supported" by the coaching staff, Kompany made clear. "Now the transfer window is closed, and Sacha is part of our team and has our support. My role is for him to perform," Kompany said.

Boey faces a tough battle for minutes. "On that position alone we have Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer and the competition is already tough there," the coach said, but in football anything can happen "if you have the right attitude". Boey is "currently training very well and everything else will then become clear", Kompany said.

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