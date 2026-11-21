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Bayern Munich boss Jan-Christian Dreesen wants the Bundesliga to pay his club extra. Pep Guardiola looks back fondly on his time in Munich, while Bayern could enter the winter transfer market. News and rumours from Bayern.

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Bayern Munich boss Jan-Christian Dreesen believes Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win has paid off fully for the club as it looks to attract future signings.

“It shows that at Bayern Munich you can compete not only for titles but also for the Ballon d’Or. That is enormously important for us when we are active in the transfer market and want to persuade players to come to the Bundesliga,” he explained in an interview with AZ.

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Dreesen then argued that the league “should pay us extra, because nothing better could happen to the Bundesliga than having the best player at the moment — for its own marketing. It reflects well on the other clubs, too, and above all on the league. It increases the appeal and should motivate every other club to push on as well.”

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Bayern Munich news: Pep Guardiola looks back fondly on his time in Munich

Pep Guardiola looked back fondly on his three years coaching Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016 in an interview with Bundesliga Magazine. “Our time in Munich was the best time for us as a family,” said the Spaniard. “Our children were five, nine and twelve years old then. Back then we were all together; today they contact Mum and Dad by mobile phone or social media.”

Guardiola said he “found everything I had dreamed of. Bayern Munich — this club always works, regardless of the coach, the players or the staff. This club is outstanding,” and credited his Bundesliga spell with helping him develop: “The way you attack in Germany, the way you defend. It was an incredible experience for me, and I am more than grateful for what I learned here.”

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Guardiola also praised German fan culture and said he would “not forget” the stadiums. “As well as Munich, there’s Dortmund, Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Frankfurt, Schalke, Stuttgart — and the fans there. That is what will always stay in my memory,” he explained. “Winning titles, yes, that is good, it is important and gives you the chance to remain coach the following year. But the atmosphere in the stadiums, the fans in the Bundesliga — I will never forget that.”

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