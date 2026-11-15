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Oliver Maywurm
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Bayern Munich news and rumours – ‘That would be pretty cool’: star believes a Harry Kane bombshell is on the cards

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Could Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane end up in the NFL one day? Plus, the latest on Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer. Bayern news and rumours.

More Bayern Munich news and rumours:

  • Kompany favourite at Bayern also shines for Germany
  • "Bullshit": Neuer debate stirs emotions
  • Over Musiala: former Bayern boss Kahn criticises Hoeneß

Bayern Munich news: NFL star hopes for Harry Kane blockbuster

New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye can imagine Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane playing in the NFL one day.

"That would be pretty cool! You keep seeing footballers kick the ball from 50 or 60 yards away. I think it would be cool to see him do that," Maye said at a press conference ahead of the NFL Munich Game at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

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Asked about Kane's prospects as a kicker, Maye added: "Pressure is one of the biggest things about kicking in the NFL. But he knows what that's like. So, honestly, I don't think he'd have any problems with it."

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20 Nov 2026

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Kane has said several times that he could become an NFL kicker after his football career. "I would take six months to a year beforehand to train specifically for it," Kane said as recently as September.

Maye added: "I've seen him kick a few times; he does it pretty well. So, no question: I'm sure he could do it without any problems." Kane will play football until at least 2029, with the 33-year-old having recently extended his contract with Bayern until then.

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Bayern Munich news: update on Alphonso Davies

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies, who was injured early in Canada's 3-2 win over Guatemala in their CONCACAF Nations League match on Friday, will not fly straight back to Munich.

A spokesperson for the Canadian football association confirmed that Davies travelled with the team to Toronto, where his team-mates will play the quarter-final second leg against Guatemala on Monday. He will reportedly undergo further examinations there before returning to Munich on Sunday.

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Doctors have yet to establish an exact diagnosis. Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello described it only as a "lower-body injury" after the match. Davies went off in the 7th minute.

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Bayern Munich rumour: final decision on Manuel Neuer's future draws near

Could Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer soon make a final decision on his future?

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According to kicker, Bayern officials, including sporting director Max Eberl, will hold talks with Neuer during the current international break. They will discuss what the 40-year-old plans to do when his contract expires next summer.

Neuer has not made a final decision, but Bayern are reportedly very confident that the former Germany goalkeeper will retire at the end of the season.

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If he does, Bayern will need a new number two to compete with Jonas Urbig, who is earmarked as their future first-choice goalkeeper. Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) is regarded as Bayern's preferred choice for the role.

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Bayern Munich news: club secures new partnership

Bayern Munich have secured a new partner in the Chinese market.

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The club announced that video and streaming platform Bilibili are their new official regional media partner in China. Bayern have had an official channel on the platform since 2021 and now want to build a stronger direct connection with their fans in China.

"China is a key market for Bayern Munich," said Rouven Kasper, the German record champions' board member for marketing and sales. "With Bilibili, we have a partner at our side who knows the digital world of local fans extremely well and already interacts with our fans every day."

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Bayern Munich fixtures: Bayern's upcoming matches

Date

Competition

Match

Friday, 20 November (8.30pm)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Köln

Wednesday, 25 November (9pm)

Champions League

OSC Lille vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday, 28 November (3.30pm)

Bundesliga

Hamburger SV vs. Bayern Munich

Tuesday, 1 December (8.45pm)

DFB Cup

Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC

Friday, 4 December (8.30pm)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs. SC Paderborn

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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