More news and articles about Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich news: Dietmar Hamann calls for a changing of the guard in goal

Bayern Munich's goalkeeping debate is intensifying, and Sky pundit Didi Hamann wants Jonas Urbig to play a much bigger role.

Speaking on Sky90 , the former Bayern Munich player said of Neuer: "He is the number one. But now he misses a game here, then a game there, and to me it's increasingly like an awkward balancing act." Turning to Urbig, he added: "Playing ten or 15 games and then being the permanent number one are very different things."

For Urbig, Hamann proposed a fixed trial period: "That's why I think it would make sense to say now: look, whether Neuer is fit or not, he plays until Christmas."

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Hamann urged Bayern Munich to think more about their sporting future. In his view, Neuer's past performances no longer warrant special treatment.

"I think we've reached the point where, as a club, you can't and shouldn't make allowances any more. The club will carry on and continue to exist without Neuer," Hamann said.

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Bayern Munich news: Max Eberl discusses winter transfers

Bayern Munich are currently without four important attacking players in Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala. Even so, sporting director Max Eberl apparently has no plans to enter the transfer market.

Asked about possible winter signings before the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, the 53-year-old replied: "Not at the moment." He added: "We have the squad we have and are extremely happy with it."

Diaz and Musiala's progress in particular gives the club's decision-makers hope. "With Lucho and Jamal, we hope, believe and fully expect them to return in the next few weeks and then be fully available again from January," Eberl explained.

Eberl did not rule out winter transfers altogether. "We have to examine the situation closely. We're monitoring the market, we're thinking about it, but as things stand there are no hasty plans," he said.

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Bayern Munich news: Three players shortlisted for world team of the year

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano are the three Bayern Munich players on the shortlist for the 2026 FIFPRO World 11.

Professional footballers themselves vote for the team, rather than journalists, coaches or officials. They choose the players they believe produced the most outstanding performances over the past year.

In attack, Kane faces competition from Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal, among others.

Upamecano faces a tough route into the final selection, too. The French international is up against established defenders including Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

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