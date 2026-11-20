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Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing another goalkeeper with a Germany background. Changes could be coming in defence, and their home shirt for next season has been leaked. Here are the latest Bayern news and rumours.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Kevin Trapp also reportedly a candidate

Bayern Munich also appear to be considering Paris FC's Kevin Trapp for the number two goalkeeper's role behind Jonas Urbig, according to the Bild podcast “Bayern-Insider”.

The German record champions' sporting hierarchy have asked the former Germany goalkeeper's management whether he would consider a move to Munich, the report says. Trapp's response remains unclear.

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Trapp moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to the French capital in summer 2025, having previously spent three years with city rivals PSG. First choice since December last year, the veteran has played a major part in the club's success this season. Paris FC are third in Ligue 1 after ten matches, with 20 points, just three behind leaders PSG.

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Former Germany coach Joachim Löw put Trapp forward for Bayern on the Bild programme “Die Lage der Liga” just a few days ago. Football chief Christian Falk dismissed it as “a good suggestion” but has now learned that the 36-year-old is indeed under consideration in Munich.

Bayern would, however, have to pay a fee for Trapp. The nine-cap Germany international is under contract in Paris until 2028. That sets him apart from Bernd Leno, who is also said to be on Bayern's goalkeeper shortlist and could, as things stand, leave Fulham on a free transfer in the summer.

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Asked about Bayern's reported interest, Leno did not rule out a move to the German giants when speaking to Sky/RTL on Thursday. The 34-year-old and Trapp are not the only goalkeepers with a Germany background said to be on Bayern's list. Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Loris Karius (FC Schalke 04) are also being mentioned.

Moving to Munich without a guaranteed starting place has proved attractive to goalkeepers in recent years. Sven Ulreich is one example, having built a remarkable career as Neuer's long-serving deputy . Both are expected to retire in the summer, while Bayern have earmarked Urbig as their first-choice goalkeeper. The club reportedly want an experienced player alongside the 23-year-old.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Defensive overhaul?

According to Sky, signing a new left winger remains Bayern Munich's top priority in the coming summer transfer window to ease the burden on Luis Diaz. Changes could also come in central defence.

The report says Hiroki Ito, who has played no part at all under coach Vincent Kompany this season even when fit , may leave the club. Min-Jae Kim's future is also said to be uncertain again, after Bayern previously considered selling him. The South Korean's situation has since changed sharply.

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Kim appears to have overcome his tendency to make mistakes and has excelled as a dependable presence alongside defensive leader Dayot Upamecano this season. He is also ahead of Jonathan Tah in the pecking order and starts important matches.

Kim's salary remains a sticking point: including bonuses, he reportedly earns between €15 million and €16 million gross per year. His stance has not changed since the summer, though. Kim currently has no intention of leaving the club, and his contract runs until 2028.

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Upamecano, meanwhile, has a release clause reportedly worth between €60 million and €65 million. According to Sky, a summer move is unlikely, although PSG are among the clubs said to have sounded out the Frenchman.

Should he leave, Bayern Munich already have a replacement in mind, according to the report. Tomas Araujo of Benfica Lisbon is said to be high on their list, with rumours about him circulating for some time. Bayern have reportedly watched the 24-year-old for quite a while. They are also said to have good contacts at his agency, Epic Sports, which is headed by self-styled star agent Ali Barat , who also arranged Nicolas Jackson's loan last year.

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Bayern Munich news: New home shirt leaked

Football shirt website Footy Headlines, usually well informed on kits, has apparently learned what Bayern Munich's home shirt for next season looks like.

The shirt reportedly features a shade of red darker than the club's classic bright red, three gold stripes and gold accents on the collar and sleeves.

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A subtle diamond pattern, barely visible, covers the entire body of the shirt.

Bayern Munich fixtures: Bayern's upcoming matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 20 November (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln Wednesday, 25 November (9pm) Champions League OSC Lille vs Bayern Munich Saturday, 28 November (3.30pm) Bundesliga Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Tuesday, 1 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC Friday, 4 December (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn