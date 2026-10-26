More Bayern Munich news and rumours:

Former FCB coach would award Cucurella the Ballon d'Or

Kompany is doing better: Bayern Munich have a clear message for his visitors

Danks reveals Kompany message, Eberl gives health update

Bayern Munich news: Matthäus sympathises with Kompany

When FCB coach Vincent Kompany collapsed last Friday, it sparked a weekend debate about the pressures on Bundesliga coaches. Lothar Matthäus joined in.

On Sky 90, the FCB legend, who also coached at various clubs, explained: "Coaches are under a lot of pressure. It's not as if you just go to training. I coached for a few years too. Sometimes you don't sleep well yourself because so many thoughts go through your head, and you take them into your dreams at night. Then you wake up and sometimes can't get back to sleep because there's so much on your mind."

Matthäus believes that applies even more to Kompany: "And of course he's someone who goes into detail. I think he thinks about football from morning till night. And of course the pressure is very great."

Despite the pressure on everyone in professional football, particularly at Bayern Munich, the German record champions want to give their head coach as much time as he needs to recover. Max Eberl confirmed that again on Sunday after the 3-1 away win at SC Freiburg in an emotional health update. Matthäus was not surprised: "They're giving him plenty of time. To me, it goes without saying that someone who is ill, who needs help and time, should be given that time and that help."

Kompany reportedly spends up to 18 hours a day on football, a work ethic Matthäus understands: "Because you carry all that responsibility, and it hasn't become any less. I coached teams about 20 years ago, not at the very highest level, but I was still in the public eye and had responsibility. Everyone is watching you. That's why you don't want to make mistakes; you want to be perfect. You also don't want people afterwards saying that you got something wrong: the tactics, picking the wrong player or perhaps not analysing the opposition as you should have."

That perfectionism can come at a considerable cost to other needs, Matthäus said: "And those thoughts go through your head especially at night, when you wake up and nothing is happening around you. I would be awake at four o'clock, then have coffee at seven and have spent three hours thinking about football. That happened to me often because I was always questioning myself: Are you doing everything right?"

IMAGO

Bayern Munich news: Olise makes unusual appearance

FCB superstar Michael Olise turned heads with his outfit before the match in Breisgau. No stranger to extravagant looks, the Frenchman stepped off the team bus in the usual training kit with one eye-catching accessory.

A balaclava covered Olise's head and hung far down to the side. Its large forehead logo showed that it had been bought from luxury fashion brand Mannahatta.

Getty Images

Bayern Munich rumour: Is this Bayern Munich's plan for the Viessmann millions?

Last week, Bayern Munich sold the last available block of shares in their public limited company. According to consistent reports from Munich media outlets, their partnership with global corporation Viessmann will bring in €250 million.

According to a report by BILD, Bayern Munich plan to invest the money in various ways and use it to support cash flow. Current projects such as the Performance Center and the Unterhaching stadium are reportedly unaffected, however, as existing cash flows can fund them.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the club did not need to sell the five per cent stake for financial reasons. Instead, the deal is intended to send a signal to international competitors: "Of course, it was our task to achieve a very good result for Bayern Munich in order to safeguard our international competitiveness and, above all, Bayern Munich's long-term independence. It was an advantage that we were not in need and did not absolutely have to sell."

The deal with Viessmann particularly pleased Hainer. The company, which originally grew through heating technology, is a "family business with a long tradition" that "we have known for a long time, that shares our values and that is an ideal fit for us".

Hainer also emphasised that Max Viessmann is a particularly good fit. The CEO will join Bayern Munich's supervisory board. Chaired by president Hainer and including former club figures Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the board is set to expand from its current nine members to ten.

Viessmann already sat on the advisory board of Bayern Munich eV. The company has had a business relationship with the club since 2018.

Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches