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Lennart Karl reportedly faces criticism at Bayern

Bayern Munich: Hoeneß wants a word with Karl

Bayern Munich confirm Kompany was taken to hospital after collapsing

Bayern Munich news: Uli Hoeneß criticises Karl-Heinz Rummenigge over Eberl

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has criticised fellow supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge over his comments about Max Eberl.

Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, Hoeneß said he was unhappy that Rummenigge had publicly disclosed his abstention in the vote on sporting director Max Eberl's contract extension, announced at the end of August. "I think it's a shame he said that publicly; it wasn't necessary," Hoeneß said of his long-time colleague. "We have different opinions on this matter."

Reports of Rummenigge's abstention had already emerged when the former FCB chairman confirmed to the Abendzeitung at the end of September: "I thought for a long time about whether to vote 'no' on Max's extension. It was only during the meeting that I decided to abstain."

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Despite that disagreement, Hoeneß insisted his relationship with Rummenigge remained "completely intact". "It's even better than ever before," said the 74-year-old. Hoeneß had himself publicly raised doubts about Eberl a few months earlier. Around the DFB Cup final in May, despite the successful previous season and encouraging progress since Eberl took office in spring 2024, he put the balance on Eberl's future at just "60–40 in favour of an extension".

Explaining his earlier stance, Hoeneß said: "I was also critical of Max for a while; for example, we felt we weren't well informed and some contracts were too expensive for us." A discussion with Eberl, also attended by Rummenigge and president Herbert Hainer, smoothed things over. "Max has done a good job since then and developed in the right direction," Hoeneß said.

Eberl had already responded diplomatically to Hoeneß's doubts around the cup final. "If there are doubts, that's legitimate, people are entitled to have them, and then you talk about it and see how things go in the future," he told ARD at the time. The 53-year-old's new contract runs until 2029.

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Bayern Munich news: Uli Hoeneß would extend Vincent Kompany's contract again already

Uli Hoeneß also praised coach Vincent Kompany's work in the same interview and said he would give the Belgian another contract extension.

He said he "couldn't imagine a better coach at present. I told Vincent recently that we really ought to extend his contract already, even though his current one runs until 2029," Hoeneß stressed. "If he came to us tomorrow wanting that, I personally would do it immediately."

Since taking charge in summer 2024, Kompany has overseen impressive progress at Säbener Straße. FCB have comfortably won the league title twice under the former world-class defender and, last season, claimed the DFB Cup for the first time in six years. Bayern also reached the 2025/26 Champions League semi-finals, where eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain narrowly knocked them out.

Only in October last year, Kompany signed his first contract extension with the Munich club, taking him through to 2029. Reports at the time suggested Manchester City, where he spent many years as a player, were among the clubs already positioning themselves to pursue the 40-year-old.

Concerns now surround Kompany's health. The Bayern coach, who had recently been suffering from a viral infection, collapsed on Friday afternoon while watching the second team train. Bayern then took him to a Munich hospital, where he would "undergo thorough examinations and remain under medical care. Until further notice, his coaching team will oversee training and matches," FCB announced.

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Bayern Munich news: Joshua Kimmich likely to miss Freiburg match too

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich looks set to miss Bayern Munich's top-of-the-table Bundesliga match at SC Freiburg on Sunday.

According to Sky , a bereavement in the family remains the reason for Kimmich's absence. The 31-year-old also missed the Champions League match against Arsenal in midweek for that reason.

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Bayern Munich news: Will Neuer carry on after all? Hoeneß rules nothing out

Honorary president Uli Hoeneß has not ruled out Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continuing his career after his contract expires next summer.

"We'll wait and see. You can't yet say how the season will go or whether Manuel will stay fit. At the same time, you can't tell him he has to stop playing football," Hoeneß told Welt am Sonntag. Neuer had "made an enormous contribution to the club. I haven't forgotten what we've experienced and won with him since 2011."

Many expect Neuer to retire at the end of the current season, when he will be 41. As kicker recently reported, Bayern officials may speak to Neuer and third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, whose contract also expires in 2027, as early as the November international break, but no later than around the turn of the year. They want to establish whether the pair will stay for another year.

Meanwhile, Bayern are grooming Jonas Urbig as Neuer's successor and giving the 23-year-old regular playing time. "Jonas Urbig will get this chance. Everyone at Bayern Munich is prepared for that," Hoeneß stressed.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Points deduction and fine for FCB II

Bayern ultras lit flares during FCB's second team's city derby away to 1860 Munich last weekend, and coach Dante's side look set to pay a heavy price.

According to Bild, the Bavarian Football Association will dock the record champions' second team one point in the Regionalliga Bayern. FCB will also receive a €15,000 fine, the report says.

After 1860 scored in the 51st minute to make it 3-2 from their perspective in Bayern II's 4-2 victory, Bayern fans set off a wave of pyrotechnics in the FCB end. Play stopped for around four minutes.

A points deduction would hurt Bayern II, who need every point to get back into the 3. Liga promotion race after a poor start to the season. Dante's side sit 12th, 14 points behind leaders FC Memmingen, though they have played three fewer games and could climb with a run of wins.

Saturday's scheduled match against DJK Vilzing has meanwhile been called off. According to Bild, the reason is FCB coach Vincent Kompany's collapse on Friday during the second team's training session. Many of those present were "in shock".

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