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Bayern Munich face another lengthy spell without Jamal Musiala. Details have emerged about how he suffered his latest injury. The latest news and rumours from the German record champions.

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Bayern Munich news: Musiala was reportedly already struggling after the Köln match

Another setback for Jamal Musiala. After Bayern officials, including Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, publicly debated his fitness , the injury-hit forward hurt his right thigh again during the week. He is unlikely to play again this calendar year.

Musiala would be out again "until further notice", Bayern Munich announced on Friday. Media reports suggest he could be sidelined for four to six weeks. The setback may have been avoidable.

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According to both Bild and Sky, Musiala had already felt further problems with his thigh during his substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw against Köln . He had injured the same thigh while on international duty in September and was subsequently out for around two months.

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Despite that, Musiala reportedly insisted on playing against Lille in the Champions League because Bayern were short of options and amid the debate over his absence disorder. That debate had intensified after Rummenigge suggested he might never return to his previous level of performance.

According to Sky, Musiala's inflammation markers were elevated after the Köln match. Coach Vincent Kompany reportedly had reservations about playing him against Lille and raised them in a personal conversation. Musiala insisted on playing.

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Musiala came on for Tom Bischof in the 76th minute of Bayern's first defeat of the season, a 2-1 loss in France. His injury is said to have flared up again in the minutes that followed. An MRI scan confirmed the injury after his pain worsened.

Coach Vincent Kompany has lost another key player from an attack already badly hit by injuries. Harry Kane and Ismael Saibari had previously suffered syndesmosis ligament tears, bringing their involvement in the 2026 playing year to an early end. Both will also miss large parts of the spring.

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Bayern Munich also had positive news on Friday. Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies returned to team training after suffering muscle injuries in late October and early November respectively. Both could play important roles in the final stretch of the year.

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Bayern Munich news: Lothar Matthäus advises against signing a Kane replacement in winter

Lothar Matthäus has advised Bayern Munich against signing a winter replacement for star striker Harry Kane, who faces a lengthy absence. Kane tore a syndesmosis ligament in last Friday's 1-1 draw against Köln and will return in March at the earliest.

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Matthäus believes Bayern already have players who could fill Kane's role to some extent.

"Kane can't be replaced like for like anyway," Matthäus told Bild. He nevertheless named Serge Gnabry, who has returned to training after weeks out injured, and Ismael Saibari as potential stand-ins. Saibari, like Kane, remains sidelined with a syndesmosis ligament tear but could return as early as February.

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With options thin, Konrad Laimer played as a No. 9 against Lille OSC on Wednesday. Highly rated prospect Bastian Assomo, who had recently attracted attention with an outstanding scoring rate for Germany Under-17s, Bayern's Youth League team and Bayern's reserves, has yet to get a chance to prove himself. Against Lille, 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora got his chance from the 81st minute.

Recent rumours suggest Bayern Munich are considering bringing back Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer when his MLS contract with the New York Red Bulls expires at the end of the year. Sporting director Max Eberl has ruled that out for now.

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Bayern have also reportedly discussed longer-term transfers internally. Nicolo Tresoldi and Younes Ebnoutalib are said to be on Bayern's list, but both would command huge transfer fees and, from April at the latest, would be back on the bench behind Kane.

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