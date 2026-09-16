More news and features on Bayern Munich:

Why the Champions League final is being held in Munich again

"That is not Bayern Munich!": Hoeneß lays into FCB basketball players

Hainer hints at the next contract extension at FCB

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Kasper to succeed Dreesen?

Bayern Munich chief executive board member Jan-Christian Dreesen apparently has a clause that allows him to unilaterally extend his contract with the German record champions from 2029 to 2030.

The portal Absolut Bayern reports that Dreesen only recently extended his deal at Bayern until 2029 alongside board member for sport Max Eberl. Their previous contracts had been due to expire in 2027.

Even so, the Munich club already appear to be planning for life after Dreesen. The report says new marketing board member Rouven Kasper, who arrived from VfB Stuttgart at the start of the year, could fancy his chances of taking the top job at Säbener Straße.

Kasper has recently made headlines with several lucrative sponsorship deals and the co-operation with the NHL. According to the report, his work is appreciated at FCB.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Are FCB about to snap up a super-talent?

Bayern Munich are apparently among a number of clubs interested in a move for Manchester United super-talent JJ Gabriel, who is only 15. The Athletic reports this.

According to the Telegraph, the attacker told the Red Devils' decision-makers to cancel his registration because he is desperate to leave the club.

The youngster is regarded as one of the biggest talents around and has picked up the nickname "Kid Messi" in England, among others. Last season, he was named the best player in the Under-18 Premier League.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: FCB make million-euro deal official

Bayern Munich and Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH with their HYLO brand are continuing their collaboration. The partnership, which has been in place since 2017, has been extended as a Gold Partner for another three years until 2029. The German record champions announced that on Tuesday.

"In sport as in life, clear vision is essential. The partnership between Bayern Munich and HYLO has now been defined for a good ten years by trust, continuity and shared goals. We are all the more pleased not only to continue this collaboration until 2029, but also to expand it to include our basketball and women's teams as well as the e-sports team," explained marketing board member Rouven Kasper.

How much a Gold Partner pays at Bayern Munich is not publicly known. According to media reports, however, the fee is likely to be between three and five million euros per year.

Bayern Munich, fixtures: FCB's next matches