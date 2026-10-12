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Bayern Munich news: Club president refuses to rule out Erling Haaland

Amid the Manchester City financial scandal, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has addressed the possibility of signing Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian could be among numerous stars to leave the Sky Blues, who even face forced relegation because of their many breaches. Man City have since appealed against the independent commission's ruling, but the complexity of the case means a decision is not expected soon.

For now, Hainer sees no need for a move on Haaland's scale given the talent already in the German record champions' attack. "We have an excellent attack with Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz. We scored more than 100 goals last year and are extremely well equipped up front," he told Bild TV when asked whether Haaland would be an option if his club were severely punished.

Next matches VIK Champions League 15:00 FCB

Hainer did not rule out Haaland becoming an option at Säbener Straße further down the line. "If we're talking about a point several years from now, we would look at the situation again," he explained. Recent reports in the Spanish media say Barcelona and Real Madrid have already shown interest in the striker.

Under contract in Manchester until 2034, Haaland has been high on Bayern's list several times. One was around Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona in 2022. Another came when Haaland was scoring goals for Molde FK in his homeland (2017 to 2019), before the now 26-year-old moved via RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund to Man City in 2022.

Kane remains Bayern's centre-forward for now and probably for the future. His contract expires in the summer of 2027, and the club are set to extend it soon.

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Bayern Munich news: Former player Jürgen Kohler expresses doubts about Jonas Urbig

Former Bayern Munich player Jürgen Kohler, who was at the club from 1989 to 1991, has written in his kicker column that it is too soon for heir apparent Jonas Urbig to replace Manuel Neuer.

"I don't think Jonas Urbig is ready to replace Neuer immediately. He is a good goalkeeper, but also a young one who still needs to work on certain areas," wrote the 1996 European champion. Kohler believes the 23-year-old has plenty of ability and talent but still needs experience. "Young Neuer also had to learn the hard way and only developed a certain maturity and an excellent reputation through many appearances."

Neuer was at fault for at least one goal in the 2-2 draw against Augsburg at the weekend. Kohler still expects him to deliver. "Over the course of the season, he will continue to perform at a high level, even if it is no longer the very highest level with which he set standards," he stressed. "With a player of his class, mistakes stand out in particular and are remembered."

After this season, Neuer is expected to end his career, as he has hinted several times in recent weeks. Urbig is considered his designated successor. As in the previous season, the former Cologne player is getting regular playing time to help him prepare to take over from the long-serving number one. He is also already being discussed as the German national team's new first-choice goalkeeper.

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