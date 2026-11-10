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Oliver Baumann has reportedly emerged as Bayern Munich's preferred choice to become Jonas Urbig's future number two, but there is a major catch. The latest Bayern news and rumours.

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Bayern Munich rumour: The catch with preferred choice Baumann, and could Karius be an option?

Manuel Neuer, currently sidelined with a partial tendon tear in his right foot, is expected to retire when his contract expires at the end of June 2027. According to Sky, Bayern now consider it "almost certain" that the 40-year-old will call time on his career next summer.

With current number three Sven Ulreich also expected to hang up his gloves after the season, Bayern must start planning the future of their goalkeeping group. Their search for a new number two behind Jonas Urbig, who is set to become first choice from the summer, is gathering pace.

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According to Sky, Bayern have yet to hold talks with any candidates, but Oliver Baumann has emerged as the decision-makers' clear preferred choice. The TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper fits their profile: he has vast experience, knows the Bundesliga inside out, is loyal and would provide high-quality training while pushing Urbig for his place. Baumann also knows Bayern goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from their many years together at Hoffenheim.

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Baumann's contract with TSG runs until 2028, and the 36-year-old would command a comparatively modest fee if he moved next summer. But the 13-cap Germany goalkeeper faces a choice: trade his chance to break Frankfurt legend Karl-Heinz Körbel's long-standing record for the most Bundesliga appearances (602 matches) at Hoffenheim for a shot at titles as Bayern's number two?

Currently on 532 Bundesliga appearances, Baumann needs another 71 to hold the record outright. If he plays all 59 remaining league matches before his contract expires in 2028, he will be just twelve appearances away from surpassing Körbel's mark. According to Sky, TSG would extend Baumann's contract again in 2028, when he would be 38, to give him the chance to set a new record.

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A move to Munich next summer could end that ambition. If Baumann gets only occasional games as Urbig's number two, his chance of breaking Körbel's record would be gone.

Bayern have other notable options on their list. According to Sky, Bernd Leno is also high on it and would be open to challenging Urbig. The 34-year-old likes the prospect of moving to Munich, much closer to his home in the Stuttgart area after eight and a half years in London.

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Leno's Fulham contract expires in 2027, which could make him available on a free transfer next summer. Fulham, though, have a unilateral option to extend the nine-cap Germany goalkeeper's deal by another year, until 2028. If they take it, Bayern would have to pay a fee.

Another alternative, according to Sky, is Loris Karius. Bayern are looking at the newly promoted Bundesliga club Schalke 04 goalkeeper and have been impressed by his strong performances for S04. Karius has a contract in Gelsenkirchen until 2028, and his availability would depend largely on whether Schalke stay up or go straight back down.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Nusa move reportedly not under consideration right now

Recent rumours have linked Bayern Munich with a move for RB Leipzig attacker Antonio Nusa. According to Bild , Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is a big admirer of the Norwegian. Leipzig could let him go next summer for offers between 70 and 90 million euros, according to Sky.

For now, though, Sky reports that Nusa is anything but a pressing topic at Bayern. Those at Säbener Straße find the 21-year-old interesting, but a move is said to be "very, very unrealistic".

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Nusa joined Leipzig from Club Brugge in 2024 for a fee of 21 million euros and has enjoyed a strong season for RB so far. The Norway international has six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, while his contract with the Saxony club runs until 2029.

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Bayern Munich news: "I closed off a few opportunities for myself", former Bayern talent regrets mistakes at the club

Former Bayern talent Leon Dajaku, now under contract with third-division side Hansa Rostock, regrets some of his decisions during his time at the club.

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"As a young lad, I closed off a few opportunities for myself because I wasn't smart enough or wasn't thinking clearly," Dajaku said in an interview with the YouTube channel HSTRYSTORIES. "If I hadn't done those things, perhaps I would still be at Bayern or would have taken a different path."

Dajaku admitted that he had at times behaved in an "undisciplined" and "unwise" way. He once overslept and missed training with Bayern's first team, then coached by Hansi Flick, and made an unauthorised trip home to Stuttgart during the coronavirus pandemic. "That led to a suspension," Dajaku recalled. "Hansi was very strict about things like that; he really held it against me."

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In the summer of 2019, Dajaku, then 18, moved from VfB Stuttgart to Bayern's second team. His strong performances for the reserves, then playing in the 3. Liga, put him in contention for a step up. He made his only two Bundesliga appearances for Bayern in the winter of 2019/20.

But Dajaku admitted he had been "impatient" about his standing at the record champions. "That impatience didn't help me over the years either." The two acts of indiscipline left him out of the picture at Bayern for the time being, "and I thought: 'I want to leave, I want to play in the Bundesliga now.'"

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He left Bayern for Union Berlin in early 2021, but never established himself there and made only two competitive appearances. "I argued with Bayern so I could leave. Really stupid, actually," Dajaku said, acknowledging another mistake.

After spells at several clubs, including AFC Sunderland in England and Hajduk Split in Croatia, the now 25-year-old joined Rostock last summer. He is a regular starter for Hansa and has recorded six goal contributions (three goals and three assists) in eleven appearances so far this 3. Liga season.

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Bayern Munich: Upcoming matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 20 November (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Köln Wednesday, 25 November (9pm) Champions League OSC Lille vs. Bayern Munich Saturday, 28 November (3.30pm) Bundesliga Hamburger SV vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, 1 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Bayern Munich vs. Hertha BSC Friday, 4 December (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs. SC Paderborn