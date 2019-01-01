Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out of action for two weeks

The German tore muscle fibres during a comprehensive victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday and he is now expected to miss three crucial fixtures

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is facing two weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury over the weekend.

The German champions returned to the Bundesliga summit with a 4-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday, thanks to a Kingsley Coman brace and goals from Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka.

Head coach Niko Kovac was dealt a major injury blow in the 53rd minute, however, as Neuer limped off with a calf issue to be replaced by Sven Ulreich.

Following an examination by the club's medical officers Dr Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt and Prof Dr Peter Ueblacker, the Bayern number one has been ruled out of action for 14 days.

Ulreich will likely be drafted in to replace Neuer for an upcoming league and cup double against , while he is also unlikely to play a part against on April 28.

Mats Hummels also sustained a thigh injury late in the game at Dusseldorf, but he is expected to return swiftly after a couple of days off training.

The Bavarians are chasing another domestic double come May, but Kovac has endured a turbulent debut season in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern only really started to click into gear after the turn of the year, having initially allowed arch-rivals to gain the upper hand in the title race.

An early exit at the hands of also drew criticism and plenty of experts have suggested that the current squad are in the middle of a decline.

However, eight wins from their last nine matches has seen Bayern gain a one-point lead over Dortmund heading into the final five matches of the campaign.

A 5-0 home win against Lucien Favre's side in early April completed their comeback and it now seems that a momentum shift has taken place in the battle at the top of the table.

The loss of Neuer at such a key stage of the season could have a detrimental impact though, as he has started 36 matches across all competitions.

Ulreich, meanwhile, has been restricted to just six appearances and he will have his work cut out against an in-form Bremen attack when they arrive at the Allianz on Saturday.