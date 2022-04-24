Bayern Munich director rules out Lewandowski transfer amid Barcelona links

Robert Lewandowski continues to see a summer transfer to Barcelona speculated on, but Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has reiterated that the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions have no intention of parting with a prized asset.

A prolific Polish striker is now 33 years of age, but he has been showing no sign of slowing down and has enhanced his record-setting reputation in Germany by registering a further 48 goals across all competitions this season.

He is only tied to a contract through to 2023, which is keeping the likes of Barca interested, but Bayern are hoping to enter into extension talks at some stage with a man that has re-written the history books across eight years at the Allianz Arena.

Will Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich in 2022?

Quizzed by Sky90 on whether he can rule out a departure for Lewandowski in the next window, Salihamidzic has said: “Yes. We will have talks, then we will see how things develop. He has a contract until 2023, now we will talk about what happens after that.

“I've seen Lewa absolutely relaxed in the last few weeks. He's an absolute professional. If he doesn't score, he's p*ssed off. That's what makes him special, that's why he's so good. You have to manage him, but he also gives that back. I don't see that the fronts have hardened.

“I have spoken to his agent. We made an appointment. We have all the time in the world. We're happy and proud that he's here. Now we're waiting to see how the talks go. But that he has a contract for next year is clear.

“Lewandowski is held in the highest esteem. The fans love him. He's our top earner at the club. You also have to allow FC Bayern to see how we're performing and how much budget we have.

“I spoke to Lewa, of course you talk about everything. We will also talk to his agent. We have the best striker in the world and we are proud of that. We haven't negotiated yet. But we'll do it, yes.”

Will Bayern enter the race for Erling Haaland?

With Lewandowski still very much part of their future thinking, Bayern have no plans to draft in a replacement just yet.

They hit the jackpot when luring one proven performer away from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and could tread a similar path if moves were to be made for Erling Haaland.

Bayern have admitted in the past to closely monitoring a Norway international on the books of a domestic rival, but Salihamidzic insists that no official approach is being planned.

He said on links to Haaland: “With Lewa we have the best striker in the world, so it doesn't make sense.”

Will Neuer and Muller get new contracts at Bayern?

Having claimed a 10th successive Bundesliga crown in 2021-22, Bayern are expected to freshen up their ranks at the next opportunity.

They are, however, aware of how important stability and continuity can be, with contract talks also set to be held with long-serving goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and home-grown forward Thomas Muller.

Salihamidzic added: “We've been in talks with Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer in the past few weeks, just as we're going to be in talks with Lewa now.”

