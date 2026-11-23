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Jamal Musiala is back on the pitch after a long absence, but his return has not been enough to close the debate surrounding his future at Bayern Munich. His health has become a controversial issue in Germany, amid growing criticism of the club's hierarchy over the way they have handled details of his injury and over contentious remarks about his salary and financial future.

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Musiala had been out of action since 18 September, when Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 7-0. The German attacking midfielder finally returned this week, getting 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Cologne, his first appearance after a long spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old's return is a positive step in his recovery. Questions still surround his health, though, particularly amid talk that he is suffering from a serious neurological problem. That talk has opened a wide debate about the limits of medical confidentiality and a player's right to keep the details of his condition out of the public domain.

Nor did the row stop at Musiala's health. It escalated when Bayern's hierarchy turned to the financial side of his future. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sparked a wave of criticism by hinting that the club would struggle to maintain their current financial commitments to a player whose ability to recover his previous level is in doubt.

Rummenigge's remarks caused widespread shock: "The information we have suggests it will be difficult for the player to return to his usual level. We need to talk to his family, the player himself and, above all, his representatives. These sums are no longer possible, with all due respect."

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Germany reacted angrily. FIFPro, the international players' union, intervened too, issuing a statement that called on Bayern Munich to respect their player and his privacy given the sensitive health circumstances he is going through.

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Musiala's contract makes the issue even more delicate. He is tied to the Bavarian club until 2030 and earns an annual salary estimated at around €25 million. The hierarchy face a complex equation: major financial commitments to the player on one side, and concerns over whether he can recover the level that made him one of the team's biggest stars on the other.

Dreesen breaks his silence and defends Bayern

With the criticism mounting, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen stepped forward to defend the club's position. The priority now, he insisted, is helping Musiala recover rather than prolonging the media debate about his future.

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Dreesen told French outlet Foot Mercato: "Everything has been said about Musiala. Now we have to deal with him and let him play. I was very pleased to see him on the pitch on Friday, in line with the plan. Now we hope he gets back to his usual level."

He went on: "The fans are worried about this situation because every player in our team is one of us. Jamal is one of us! That is exactly why we care about him. It was natural that there would be a reaction, but to be honest I was surprised by FIFPro's reaction. This association is not even represented in Germany."

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The club aren't shirking their responsibilities towards the player, Dreesen stressed, but they must also look after their own interests: "I stand by my position. It is our duty to make sure Jamal gets enough time to recover and return to his previous level. At the same time, we have a responsibility towards the club."

Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, he pointed out, had expressed the same position, even if they phrased it differently. He also felt the debate around the club's motto "Mia san mia", which reflects the spirit of unity and belonging at Bayern, had become largely artificial.

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No set date for Musiala's return

Bayern have no intention of setting a strict timetable for their German star's return, Dreesen made clear. The player, he noted, needs patience and time to regain his physical and technical sharpness.

He explained: "Winter has only just begun, and it will be a long one. I don't think a specific number of weeks should be set for his return. We will assess the situation in a few months. Jamal's situation is no different from that of any other player who has been out for two months. He needs time to come back."

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Bayern are trying to contain the crisis and defend their position. Yet Musiala's return looks like merely the start of a new set of challenges: recovering his level, settling the concerns surrounding his future and ending a debate that has spread far beyond the pitch.