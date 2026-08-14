Bayern Munich did solid business in the summer window, bringing in the likes of Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown.

Fending off a raft of suitors for France's Michael Olise counts as another win, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid leading the chase for his signature.

Now the Bavarians want to trim the squad, with João Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza all up for sale.

Those exits can wait. The club's hierarchy have already pulled off a major sale, and it has nothing to do with players.

According to Foot Mercato, citing the Sport 1 network and the Merkur/TZ group, Bayern are preparing to sell 5% of the club's capital to Viessmann, a company that specialises in heating and air-conditioning systems.

The deal should pour around 250 million euros into the Bavarian club's coffers.

Sport 1 explained: "This will make Viessmann the fourth shareholder in Bayern Munich. Allianz, Adidas and Audi each previously owned 8.33% of the shares, while 70% of the shares, and therefore the majority of voting rights, will remain owned by the association."