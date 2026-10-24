Bayern Munich announced on Saturday afternoon that 40-year-old goalkeeper Neuer must take another break because of persistent tendon irritation in his foot.

On Saturday evening, Sky reported that midfielder Aleks Pavlovic would also miss the match because of calf problems.

Neuer had already missed last weekend's 6-1 home win over RB Leipzig and, before that, the Champions League match at Viking Stavanger because of the foot problem. He returned to Bayern Munich's goal for the 2-2 Champions League clash with Arsenal in midweek, but will now miss another match.

In Neuer's absence, Jonas Urbig will stand in again, as he did against Leipzig and Stavanger. The 23-year-old, who is being groomed as Neuer's successor at Bayern Munich, has made four appearances in all competitions this season and two for the Germany national team. Bayern Munich need not worry about his match sharpness.

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Who else are Bayern Munich missing besides Manuel Neuer, and who could replace the injured players?

Against third-placed Freiburg, who have made a strong start, the champions will be without several other notable players. Midfield leader Joshua Kimmich remains absent because of a bereavement in the family, having also missed the Arsenal match. If Pavlovic is also unavailable, Bayern Munich will be short of options in central midfield. Alongside Tom Bischof, 18-year-old Bara Sapoko Ndiaye could make his first start of the season. Alternatively, Konrad Laimer could move from the right of the back four into his former regular position in defensive midfield.

Injury also rules out attacking player Luis Diaz (a small muscle bundle tear), playmaker Jamal Musiala (a thigh muscle injury) and centre-back Min-jae Kim (a muscle strain).

Alongside the absent regular starters, Bayern Munich will be without their head coach in Breisgau. Vincent Kompany collapsed at the training ground on Friday while watching a session involving the second team. He was then taken to a Munich hospital, where he has been undergoing tests since.

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Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed at a press conference on Saturday morning that Kompany's condition was stable. It remains unclear when the 40-year-old, who had recently been suffering from a severe viral infection, can return. "Vinnie will be given all the time he needs; we won't set any timeframes. We have to find out: WHAT and HOW. But we're talking about weeks, and that must be clear to all of us," Eberl explained.

In Freiburg, assistant coach Aaron Danks will stand in for Kompany. The 43-year-old Englishman arrived at Bayern Munich's Säbener Straße training ground alongside Kompany in 2024.