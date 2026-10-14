Bayern manager Kompany furious with his own player and openly vents his frustration

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Vincent Kompany was furious with Michael Olise after the Frenchman was sent off in Tuesday evening's Champions League match against Viking FK (3-3), as he made clear at the post-match press conference.

Bayern Munich fell 2-0 behind early on, a surprising scoreline. The German side fought back after the break to lead 3-2.

At 3-2, Olise lost the ball and committed a foul that earned him a yellow card.

The Bayern Munich right winger then picked up the ball and threw it into the Viking captain's face from close range. He immediately received a second yellow card and had to leave the pitch.

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Late on, Der Rekordmeister suffered another blow. Herman Haugen beat Alphonso Davies in the air and headed home from close range to make it 3-3.

"It was incredibly stupid of him. But he knows that himself," said Kompany afterwards. The former defender played for Manchester City among other clubs.

"We cannot accept one of our players being sent off in this way. It was a completely unnecessary action on his part," the Belgian coach added.

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Olise will miss Bayern Munich's next Champions League match because of the red card. It's a costly absence, with the club hosting English champions Arsenal.