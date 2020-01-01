Bayern interested in Szoboszlai, claims Matthaus as he compares Red Bull Salzburg star to Puskas

The 20-year-old added to his stock with a stunning goal for Hungary which secured their place at the European Championship

Lothar Matthaus has suggested have an interest in Dominik Szoboszlai, a player he has described as a ‘gem’ who is being compared to Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas.

Red Bull Salzburg man Szoboszlai is a hot topic at the moment, with the likes of , and all being linked with the 20-year-old.

Bayern great Matthaus feels every top club in Europe is monitoring a player whose stock increased further last week when he scored a superb solo goal to secure Hungary’s place in next summer’s European Championship.

With the scores level heading into injury time, Szoboszlai picked up the ball in his own half, drove at the defence before arrowing a shot into the bottom corner to seal victory for Hungary.

Matthaus has connections to Hungary and Bayern, having coached the former and played a large chunk of his career for the latter, and he feels Szoboszlai is out of the top drawer.

“He is a gem,” Matthaus said in an interview with Munchner Abendzeitung. “He’s like Kai Havertz.

“He could move to in January, but I'm convinced that every top club in Europe has him on their list, including FC Bayern."

Bayern are not short of attacking talent, which they added to in the summer with the capture of Leroy Sane from .

However, as European champions, Hansi Flick’s side will be well aware of the need to keep growing - and Szoboszlai does look to have enormous potential.

Szoboszlai is at the fledgling stage of his career, but Hungarians feel they have a potential great on their hands - with Matthaus revealing that the nation believes he could be the successor to its greatest player, Real Madrid legend Puskas.

“In Hungary, Szoboszlai is already being compared to the great Ferenc Puskas,” Matthaus said.

Comparisons to a player who won five league titles with Real Madrid and was named the best player at the 1954 World Cup will only increase the pressure on the attacking midfielder.

But if his goal against Iceland is in any way a barometer, Szoboszlai looks capable of scaling great heights in the game.

Szoboszlai will have the chance to impress further on Sunday when his Hungary take on in Nations League action.