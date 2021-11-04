Bayern & Canada star Davies: Meeting Drake was better than beating Messi!

Bayern and Canada star Alphonso Davies has ranked meeting Drake above beating Lionel Messi while outlining his dream to play at the 2022 World Cup.

Davies has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018, helping the German giants win multiple domestic trophies and a European Cup while also establishing himself among the best young left-backs in the game.

One of the 21-year-old's standout performances came in an 8-2 thrashing of Barca in the 2019-20 Champions League, during which he managed to keep Messi quiet, but he remembers an encounter with one of his country's biggest music idols more fondly than that moment.

What's been said?

Asked to pick between playing against Messi and meeting Canadian rap superstar Drake, Davies has told One Soccer: "I think the Drake one because I listened to Drake ever since I started listening to music.

"Drake is one of my idols and I love all his music. My achievement with Messi is playing against him. Unfortunately, I didn’t get his jersey or that would have surpassed meeting Drake a bit. I would say meeting Drake."

Pressed for the details of his conversation with Drake after Canada's World Cup qualifying win over Panama in October, Davies added: "He was excited to meet us and the boys, we were all excited.

"He told me good luck and the next time that I am in Toronto to give him a text."

Davies' World Cup ambition

Canada are currently sitting in the third automatic World Cup qualifying spot in the in CONCACAF standings with ten points to their name after six games.

John Herdman's side have yet to suffer a defeat and Davies has contributed five goals to their cause, with the Bayern talisman embracing the pressure that comes with leading his country's charge towards their first appearance at the tournament since 1986.

"I am comfortable with it [the spotlight]," he added. "As a kid, you dream about playing with your country and that’s what I am doing. Every time I put on the jersey I fight for the country and do everything I can do to win games.

"The World Cup is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a footballer. Some footballers never play in a World Cup. So for us, to make it there and be in that situation means anything can happen. We have the team to do it."

