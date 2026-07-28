Bayer Leverkusen are competing on both the domestic and international fronts this season. To watch Bayer live in every competition, though, you'll need subscriptions with several different providers.

Here's where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream?

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and livestream in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Cup

This season, Sky and DAZN are sharing Bundesliga coverage. Friday matches and all individual matches on Saturdays are shown exclusively on Sky.

You can stream the pay-TV broadcaster's coverage on WOW and in the SkyGo app.

DAZN is also showing the Bundesliga this season in conference format. On Saturdays and during the English weeks, you can follow the matches simultaneously on DAZN in the Bundesliga conference. The pay-TV broadcaster also shows the Sunday fixtures live and exclusively on TV and livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website and in the DAZN app.

Free-to-air coverage of the Bundesliga is also available this season. Sat.1 is showing matches on selected dates, including the opening of the first and second halves of the season and the last Friday match before the winter break. After the takeover by Sky , RTL is also offering some Bundesliga coverage on free-to-air TV.

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For the Europa League, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches live on RTL . Selected matches are shown in full on free-to-air TV on RTL or Nitro.

Most fixtures, however, are available via livestream on RTL+. While RTL is a free-to-air broadcaster, RTL+ is a paid platform.

Sky is showing all DFB Cup matches this season live and in full on pay-TV and livestream. Selected matches are also broadcast on free-to-air TV in every cup round.

ARD and ZDF are handling the free-to-air DFB Cup coverage.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX is covering selected Bayer Leverkusen matches in its live ticker. You can find the live tickers for B04's matches on our homepage.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? The club at a glance