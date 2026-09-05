Kylian Mbappé missed a 94th-minute penalty against Real Betis, and the referee's refusal to order a retake lit the fuse. Doubts swirled over whether Andalusian defender Marc Bartra had entered the box before the kick was taken.

Real Madrid slipped to their first La Liga defeat of the season on Friday evening, going down 1-0 at Real Betis in the fourth round.

José María Sánchez Martínez reviewed the incident with the video assistant referee and came within a whisker of ordering the penalty retaken. In the end, he waved play on.

The Spanish referees' committee later confirmed the decision matched the letter of the law, citing the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules approved for the 2026-2027 season.

What is the offence of encroachment?

Encroachment happens when a player other than the penalty taker and the goalkeeper enters the penalty area or its arc before the kick is taken, or moves ahead of the ball.

Merely advancing into the area, though, does not automatically trigger the offence. The player must have directly influenced the taking of the kick or gone on to take part in the continuation of play.

Where a defender advances, referees call the offence if that advance clearly affected the penalty taker, or if the defender played or challenged for the ball after it rebounded and so denied a goal, an attempt on goal or a clear chance.

An attacking player who advances early commits the offence when their position clearly affects the goalkeeper, or when they take part in play after the ball rebounds and then score, attempt to score or create a goalscoring chance.

How is a player's entry into the area determined?

The rule pins the assessment on the position of a player's feet, or any part of the body touching the ground, at the moment the ball is kicked.

Referees call the offence if one or both feet sit inside the penalty area or on the line marking it, including the penalty area arc.

Parts of the body in the air, by contrast, do not count, nor does their vertical projection onto the pitch. There is one exception: when the entire body is off the ground.

The rule approved for the 2026-2027 season states that "vertical projection in the air applies only when the entire body is not touching the ground".

Bartra had a foot on the ground outside the box the instant Mbappé struck the penalty. Under the interpretation set out in the laws of the game, that was the decisive factor, and the Real Betis defender's position did not amount to an offence requiring a retake.

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