Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has heaped praise on Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, hailing the youngster as one of the club's brightest hopes for the future.

Abdelkarim announced himself in style last Friday. He scored twice on his Barcelona appearance in the friendly against Birmingham City, before the Catalans went down on penalties.

"Hamza Abdelkarim has great talent, and he is an important player for the club in the future, and he also has a distinctive mentality that helps him develop and deliver his best over the coming period," Bartomeu told On Sport Max.

Turning to whether Barcelona could have signed Mohamed Salah during his time in charge, Bartomeu ranked the Egyptian among the world's best. But he admitted the deal was always going to be tough with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez leading the line.

"When I was president of Barcelona, it was essential for the club to seek to sign the world's best players, and Mohamed Salah was a legendary player, and he delivered wonderful levels with Liverpool and achieved many records," he said.

Bartomeu went further. "Mohamed Salah is a different player and of a high calibre, and he managed to create his own school within Liverpool, but it was difficult to sign him in that period because of the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez."

The glowing words for Abdelkarim follow a striking start to life at Barcelona for the Egyptian, who keeps earning chances to prove himself. The club hope he becomes a cornerstone of their future.

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