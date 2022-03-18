Bartholomew Ogbeche - The goal-machine for all seasons

Bartholomew Ogbeche was fortunate enough to grow up in Paris watching the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Nicolas Anelka, and Ronaldinho.

"They took me under their wings like a little brother, and that shaped me both as a footballer and a person," the striker was quoted saying in a podcast.

Although his career at Parc des Princes hardly took off the runway, he has been flying high since he landed on Indian shores. In his fourth season in the ISL (Indian Super League), he is plying his trade for the fourth different club but one aspect of his game has remained constant: goals.

In 2018-19, he signed for NorthEast United and scored 12 goals, the highest by any player in a single season for the Highlanders. In the next season, he signed for Kerala Blasters and once again created a club record of most goals (15) in a season. There was a minor blip with Mumbai City FC as he was playing second fiddle to Adam le Fondre but in 2021-22, he was once again scoring left, right, and centre. He could well set the record for most goals in a single ISL season if he finds the net against Kerala Blasters on Sunday evening.

ISL

His individual brilliance and ability to score even against the run of play set him apart from the rest. He is a dominant centre-forward who is also adept at scoring with his head. Moreover, it is quite difficult to figure out which is his weaker foot as he has scored seven right-footed goals and six with his left. Out of the 46 goals, Hyderabad have scored so far, 18 were scored by the Nigerian which accounts for a staggering 39.1%.

With his consistent performances over the years, he has proved that he can fit into any system or style. He has been successful under Eelco Schattorie, did have decent success under Sergio Lobera, and now with Manolo Marquez, he has flourished. It must be noted that all three managers have distinctly different philosophies and yet the Nigerian has settled in seamlessly into their plans.

In the previous meeting with the Tuskers, he was on target and fired Hyderbad to a 2-1 win. On Sunday evening, all eyes will be on his duel with Marko Leskovic. There is little doubt that the Croatian defender will be tested to his hilt and in an occasion as grand as a final, the Ogbeche-breed of players usually want to perform a couple of notches higher.

Ogbeche in numbers from 2018-19 to 2021-22