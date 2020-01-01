Barkhuizen helps Preston North End secure comeback victory over Huddersfield Town

The South African midfielder featured as the Lilywhites continued their winning form at John Smith's Stadium

Tom Barkhuizen was in action as secured a 2-1 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 27-year-old made a second-half appearance for Alex Neil’s men at John Smith's Stadium in his fifth appearance this season.

The South African‘s contribution helped the Lilywhites secured their second consecutive victory after Wednesday’s win over Queens Park .

Preston North End started the game unimpressively, allowing Huddersfield to open the scoring with only eight minutes into the encounter through Fraizer Campbell.

The Lilywhites made several efforts to level proceedings before the half-time break but Carlos Corberan’s men managed to hold on to their lead.

Three minutes after the restart, Preston North End levelled matters when Alan Browne found the back of the net with an individual effort.

The international then completed his brace two minutes later with a fine strike which was enough to secure the Lilywhites all three points in the game.

Shortly before the end of the match, Huddersfield were reduced to 10 men after Naby Sarr was shown a red card for serious foul play.

Barkhuizen featured for 18 minutes, made six touches on the ball and had a 50% successful pass rate to help his side continue their winning ways.

The victory moved Preston North End to 12th on the Championship table after securing 10 points from seven games.

Barkhuizen has been with the Lilywhites since 2017 when he joined from Blackpool and has made more than 140 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old, who had played for 249 minutes in the current campaign, will hope to feature more prominently for his side to boost his chances of featuring for the national team.