'Barcelona won't let Neymar escape' - Rivaldo confident Real Madrid won't land PSG star

The club legend can't see his countryman signing for La Liga rivals Real Madrid because he wants to be back with the Catalan club

Former star Rivaldo doesn’t think Neymar will move to because he believes his countryman is aching for a return to Catalonia.

Neymar seems set to return to Barca this summer, with the Spanish giants confident they can bring the transfer drama to a swift conclusion.

And, despite interest from Real Madrid that threatened to derail the Brazilian’s return to the champions, former Barcelona and star Rivaldo doesn’t believe Los Blancos hold the appeal to get a move for Neymar over the line.

"I can't see Neymar signing for Real Madrid because the player wants to return to Barcelona and the club seems focused on making that a reality before the transfer deadline,” Rivaldo told Betfair.



"I believe Barcelona won't let Neymar escape and despite all that happened with him leaving the club a few years ago, he would always be an excellent signing for the team and could quickly convince Blaugrana fans once again with his excellent quality on the pitch."

Should Neymar make his return to Barcelona, the club will have some decisions to make on other players, most notably with Ousmane Dembele, who has picked up another knock and could see his spot in the starting side lost should another star man arrive.

Article continues below

While Rivaldo doesn’t see Barcelona offloading Dembele because of his continued issues with staying fit, he does think it would be wise for the club to use him as part of a deal to bring back Neymar.

"I don't see Barcelona trying to get rid of Ousmane Dembele because of his constant problems - he is a great player with big potential,” he said.

“But if Neymar returns to the club, Dembele would perhaps lose his place in the squad, and using him as exchange instead of spending too much money could be an option for Barcelona.



"Neymar can give what other players can't. He knows the locker room and the club's supporters, and in addition to his quality as a player he knows most of his teammates who would enjoy having him on their side again. And Neymar is also looking ready to return and grab some more titles with the club.



"I suppose we'll have a few more big transfers before Deadline Day. I expect the conclusion of the Neymar transfer, but I also imagine other clubs making late moves in the market. Real Madrid could try to reinforce their midfield for example."