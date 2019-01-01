Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ernesto Valverde's side have a good deal of work to do if they are to progress in the Copa del Rey

Barcelona will have to summon all their powers of recovery if they are to progress to the Copa del Rey semi-finals when they host Sevilla at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Ernesto Valverde’s side trail 2-0 after the first leg in Andalucia but bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Girona at the weekend to maintain their position at the summit of La Liga.

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder gave Sevilla a deserved victory a week ago and they continued that momentum into the weekend, when they thumped Levante 5-0 at home.

Another solid performance would be enough to send them a step closer to glory.

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Vermaelen, S. Roberto Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom

Barcelona have a familiar set of selection problems ahead of the midweek fixture, with Ousmane Dembele still not ready to return after an ankle problem.

Furthermore, Samuel Umtiti remains out with a knee issue and Rafinha is not expected to play again this season after ligament damage.

Although Barca have typically gone with weaker teams in the Copa, the need to turnaround a two-goal deficit could see them go with some big guns.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Cillessen; S. Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, L. Suarez, Coutinho

Position Sevilla squad Goalkeepers Soriano, Vaclik Defenders Gomez, Kjaer, Wober, Carrico, Mercado, Escudero, Arana Midfielders Amadou, Banega, Vidal, Navas, Sarabia, Vazquez, Mesa Forwards Promes, Ben Yedder, Andre Silva

Sevilla have a number of selection headaches prior to this clash, with the right-back berth a particularly tricky area to fill. Jesus Navas is missing and so too is Aleix Vidal, so Quincy Promes is tipped to play in that zone.

Sergi Escudero is also missing from the defence along with Joris Gnagnon, although Sergi Gomez has been cleared for action.

Nolito and former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi are sidelined in attack, while midfielder Maxime Gonalons is a long-term problem in midfield.

Possible Sevilla starting XI: Soriano; Mercado, Kjaer, S. Gomez; Promes, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Arana; Silva, Ben Yedder

Match Preview

The time has come for Barcelona to awaken their full might for the Copa del Rey.

Facing a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Sevilla, Ernesto Valverde’s men are staring a quarter-final exit square in the face.

The coach, though, has decided that it is time to take action. In earlier rounds, he has been conservative with his squad selection, mindful of the experience of last year, when Barca attacked the competition with all of their gusto only to suffer in the Champions League at the hands of Roma.

Top of their priority list has been keeping their stars fresh for their assault on Europe, but equally they want success on all fronts.

“We are a team that, at certain times, always take a step forward and tomorrow it's our turn,” Valverde said, sending out a warning to his opponents.

“We always want to win, and I know that every time we don't, it's a small step back; some think it's disappointment and others view it as failure.

“If we advance or don't go through, the only certain thing is that on Saturday the sun will be there and we will have another game.”

Sevilla, meanwhile, are chasing a sixth Copa del Rey title and a first since 2009-10, when they beat Barca on away goals en route to glory.

Although they command a two-goal lead ahead of this clash, they are wary of their opponents’ qualities.

“Ninety minutes at the Camp Nou can feel like a very long time, anything can happen,” Pablo Machin said.

“We're going to fight, compete and try to follow the game-plan that we've created, that's what we plan to do.

“We know that we're facing a fantastic opponent, one who is searching for another magical comeback, but we'll try to score, that will greatly increase our chances of progression.”

With a squad bruised and battered, this encounter will be anything but a formality.