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Villarreal and Barcelona have traded barbs after their match at the Camp Nou this afternoon. Barcelona won a feisty encounter that produced seven yellow cards and two red cards, sparking controversy likely to continue in the coming hours.

The visitors initially took the lead through goals from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, but Barcelona fought back in the second half, with Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez scoring before central defender Pau Navarro added an own goal.

Barcelona's win was crucial. It kept them three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and gave them ideal preparation for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sabah Futbol Klubu.

Villarreal remained in tenth place and, after the match, criticised the referee's performance and, above all, the behaviour of Barcelona's players on the pitch.

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Santi Comesana took aim at the opposition while speaking to Dazn: “Barça’s first goal destroyed us psychologically. Gulacsi didn’t even touch the ball, and the referee awarded a corner. The same thing happened at the Bernabeu. The pressure Barcelona and Real Madrid put on referees is immense. In the first half,” the 30-year-old midfielder said, “seven Barça players surrounded the referee to protest, and that made the difference. In the second half, he gave four fouls in a row that were very questionable.”

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Pedri responded immediately, rejecting the criticism. “There’s always pressure on the referee; it doesn’t just come from us. I think Moleiro should have been sent off, but I don’t want to criticise the referee: refereeing is difficult.”

Barcelona can now focus on fixtures crucial to the goals they set in the summer. They can also consider, with a clear head, a winter transfer window that could bring departures.

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Alejandro Balde, whom Hansi Flick did not use again today, is considering a move to a club that can offer him more playing time. Juventus have started monitoring him. Gavi could also leave after slipping down the German manager's pecking order. Flick brought him on only in stoppage time today. January will tell. For now, Barcelona can savour the three points and a fourth consecutive win across La Liga and the Champions League.