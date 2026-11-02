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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

Barcelona make major decision on ultras ahead of Aston Villa clash after El Clasico controversy

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Barcelona have officially lifted the stadium ban on their primary singing section just in time for the crucial Champions League encounter against Aston Villa. The club had previously imposed a suspension following a series of disciplinary breaches and safety concerns during the high-stakes El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

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Ultras set for return after Clasico fallout

Barcelona have confirmed that their designated singing section, known as the 'grada de animacion', will be permitted to return for the upcoming Champions League clash against Aston Villa. In an official statement published on the club's website, Barcelona confirmed that the decision followed a meeting between representatives of the club's security departments and various fan group leaders, resulting in the lifting of a temporary suspension. The ban had previously forced the 1,200-strong group of supporters to miss the recent league fixture against Alaves as punishment for their conduct during the latest encounter with Real Madrid.

The internal crackdown followed a formal complaint submitted by La Liga to the disciplinary bodies of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The league's report highlighted a toxic atmosphere during the Clasico, documenting multiple instances of objects being hurled onto the pitch, including bottles and lighters.

Authorities were particularly concerned by reports of verbal abuse directed at public figures such as Jose Mourinho and Marc Cucurella, which has left the Catalan club facing significant scrutiny and potential further sanctions if the behaviour continues at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Security concerns and Camavinga incident

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

One of the most serious allegations contained in the official report involved an attempted physical assault on Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. During the celebrations for Madrid's second goal, a fan allegedly attempted to strike the French international with the mast of a flag. This incident, along with the rain of debris that fell upon the players, served as the primary catalyst for the club’s initial decision to lock out the vocal support group. The club remains wary of the reputational damage these actions cause, as well as the immediate threat to player safety on the pitch.

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Following the detailed report of ten distinct disciplinary infractions, the fan groups have now formally committed to maintaining a civil and respectful environment for future matches. The club’s decision to reinstate the group is being framed as a vote of confidence, acknowledging the vital role the singing section plays in boosting the team's morale and creating a daunting atmosphere for visiting European sides. The atmosphere is expected to be a crucial factor as Unai Emery brings his high-flying Premier League side to Barcelona for a vital European group stage test.

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Strict monitoring for future conduct

Despite the lifting of the ban, Barcelona officials have warned that they will be conducting rigorous monitoring of the section during the Villa match. The club hierarchy has made it clear that they will not hesitate to reimpose stadium bans if the agreed-upon standards of behaviour are not met.

The financial implications of these incidents are also a growing concern for the board, as repeated fines from both domestic and European governing bodies continue to mount. There is a looming threat of partial stadium closures if the RFEF or UEFA decides that the club has failed to control its most vocal supporters.

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The club issued a statement emphasizing that the commitment from fan representatives must translate into tangible changes in the stands. Barcelona expressed hope that this collective agreement will ensure such disruptive events do not happen again, protecting the interests of members, the wider fanbase, and the institution as a whole.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.