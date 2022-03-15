Barcelona to rename stadium 'Spotify Camp Nou' as part of new deal with streaming giant

Barcelona will rename their stadium "Spotify Camp Nou" as part of their partnership with the streaming giant, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The partnership also includes naming rights on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts and training shirts beginning in the 2022-23 season.

The Blaugrana have played at Camp Nou since 1957, with this being the ground's first corporate name change.

What has been said?

"Spotify will use the partnership to shine a spotlight on artists from all over the world," wrote the company in a statement. "This will bring the worlds of music and football together, giving a global stage to players and artists at Spotify Camp Nou.

"The partnership plans are subject to the ratification of the Barcelona Members Assembly, which will take place in early April."

However, Barcelona have already confirmed the stadium name change on their own website.

"The strategic collaboration, for which Spotify will become the main partner of the club from the 2022-23 season, provides for a long-term agreement for the 'Title Rights' of the stadium which will begin in July 2022 and will extend with the ambitious remodeling of the Camp Nou, as part of the Espai Barca," wrote the club. "This project will turn the facilities and surroundings of the Stadium into a new world-class entertainment experience open to the city of Barcelona."

What is the remodeled stadium expected to look like?

The club released the below rendering on Tuesday:

Spotify

The ground is expected to incorporate digital streaming features.

"Barcelona and Spotify will work to use the stadium's audiovisual media and spaces to present and amplify the work of the different artists and connect with Barca's global audiences through television," wrote the club. "When the refurbishment of the Stadium is completed with the Espai Barca project, Spotify will be very present in facilities that will be crucial for the future of the Club."

