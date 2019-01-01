'Barcelona the perfect place for me' - Rakitic hints at stay despite Juventus & Inter links

After starting his third game in a row in the win over Real Mallorca, the Croatian midfielder said Barcelona is the ideal club for him

Ivan Rakitic says is "the perfect place” for him after starting his third successive game in the 5-2 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The international, 31, appeared destined for the exit door having grown frustrated at a lack of opportunities this season.

He had started just once - in the September loss to Granada - before being given the nod against on November 27.

After impressing in a 3-1 win, Rakitic kept his place for victories over and Mallorca.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from in 2014 and has won four league titles and the on four occasions too, but his days at Camp Nou are thought to be numbered amid reports Italian sides and are trying to sign him.

He added fuel to the growing speculation surrounding his future as the January transfer window approaches when he suggested last week he might have to leave the club to find more playing time.

But the midfielder insisted after their latest victory that he has no intention of leaving if he continues to be a first-team regular.

"Lots of things have happened in the last few months," Rakitic said. "Sometimes, things happen that you can't understand, but you have to accept it.

"It's happened to me. No one gives you anything.

"I want to give my all and if I can play here then I've always said that there's no better place than Barcelona to keep winning trophies, it's the perfect place for me.

"I want to enjoy myself and try to help the team improve. I'm giving my best and if it can be like it has been in the last few games then that's even better.

"I'm here to play and take advantage of the minutes I get to earn the trust of the coach and my team-mates.

"I'm prepared for anything."

Barca are joint top of La Liga alongside after 15 games, having collected 34 points each.

The Catalan side are in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Milan to face Inter in the Champions League before they return to domestic duties with a trip to .