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He has played only 12 minutes this season, but that was enough to put his name among the big players. Inside Barcelona, there is total conviction that the young Egyptian striker has something rare that few possess, and Bojan Krkic, the football coordinator responsible for closely monitoring the development of young talent at Barcelona, has come out and said so openly.

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Barcelona spent much of the summer hunting for an out-and-out striker, and they never hid that Julian Alvarez was their main target. Alvarez himself tried to make the move happen, but Atletico Madrid's firm stance forced Barca to look elsewhere.

In the end, Hansi Flick hit on the brilliant idea of trying Raphinha as an out-and-out striker, and Gabriel Jesus joined too. But there was another important step: handing Hamza Abdelkarim a key role in the first team.

Chances have been scarce for the Egyptian under the German coach. He's played just 12 minutes this season across two La Liga matches, 4 against Rayo Vallecano and 8 against Getafe. That doesn't mean the club rate him any less highly.

The coaching staff are fully convinced of his huge potential and see him as a top striker in the making. That's why his name crops up so often around the club despite his limited appearances.

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According to "Sport", the club are delighted with the Egyptian striker's attitude and humility. He has been switching between the first team, the reserves and the youth side this season, and his behaviour throughout has been exemplary.

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On one occasion he played in the youth league, came off at half-time and joined Flick's squad on the same day. That was for the Aston Villa match, and it says plenty about his professionalism and total commitment.

On Wednesday, Bojan Krkic heaped praise on Hamza Abdelkarim during an interview he gave alongside Barcelona sporting director Deco on the programme "Tot Costa" on "Radio Catalunya".

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Bojan coordinates Barcelona's football department, and his role is closely tied to the young players. He knows exactly what he's talking about when asked about the squad's promising youngsters, especially centre-forwards, because he played in that position during his own career.

In the quick-fire questions segment, Bojan was asked to name the best number 9 in the world from outside Barcelona, and which one he prefers. He didn't hesitate, but he answered in a different way, sticking up for Barcelona's own strikers instead.

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"We have the best strikers in the world," Bojan said, a reply that showed real faith in the club's current project.

He then named Hamza Abdelkarim and made a prediction about the Egyptian: "What's more, we have a young player who will be among the best: Hamza Abdelkarim. He showed his goalscoring instinct in pre-season. It is a rare quality, and we have him."

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Those words underline the sporting management's faith in the Egyptian, and the coaching staff feel the same. Hansi Flick has always praised him, even though Raphinha's brilliant form and Gabriel Jesus making the most of his minutes have made it hard to find him a place in the starting line-up.

Speaking to "Sport", Juliano Belletti praised Hamza's attitude when he had to reinforce the reserve team: "It is about having the humility to understand this change in the team's dynamics. I have no complaints about any player who was in the first team and then joined us. There has always been great enthusiasm, and Hamza has that enthusiasm too."