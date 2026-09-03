The referees' committee of the Spanish Football Federation has confirmed the appointment of Alejandro Hernández Hernández to take charge of Real Madrid against Real Betis on Friday evening in the fourth round of the Spanish league. The choice looks set to spark controversy before a ball is even kicked.

Hernández Hernández ranks among the most divisive officials in La Liga over recent years. He has held the international badge since 2014, sits among UEFA's elite referees, and made the list for the 2026 World Cup. Back in 2017, he was named Spain's best referee.

He last handled Real Madrid and Real Betis in January at the Santiago Bernabéu, a game the Whites won 5-1. This season he also oversaw Atlético Madrid against Villarreal, a match that produced two penalties and a red card for Robin Le Normand.

His standing counts for little with supporters, though. Hernández Hernández's name keeps cropping up in the most contentious fixtures, above all Clásicos between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and fans of both clubs never miss a chance to have a go at him.

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The story that follows him everywhere dates back to an interview he gave aged twelve, when he said that Barcelona was the team he supported. That quote resurfaces every single time he is handed a Real Madrid match, even though no official ruling has ever questioned his neutrality or barred him from taking charge of the Whites.

Real Madrid's own channel has hit back at the referee on more than one occasion. It has published reports picking apart what it called "refereeing errors" that damaged the team, particularly after his Clásico appointments, arguing that his decisions have gone heavily against the club over the years.

Anticipation is building ahead of Friday. The fixture carries plenty of sensitivity, and Hernández Hernández drags a long trail of controversy behind him whenever he steps out to officiate a Real Madrid game.