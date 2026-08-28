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FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona star: We fear no one in the Champions League, and Rodri will take us to another level

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Rodri
P. Cubarsi
Champions League
Spain

Pau Cubarsi has had his say on new Barcelona teammate Rodri, who made his debut for the Catalan side in yesterday's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Quizzed on Rodri's arrival, the Spanish centre-back hailed the international midfielder and singled out how neatly he fits the team's style.

Cubarsi said, in comments published by the Tribuna website: "Rodri is the typical Barça holding midfielder."

He added: "We have Marc Bernal and Gavi, who can also play in this position and have had great seasons, but Rodri can take us to another level, whether in terms of competition with his teammates, motivating us, or acting as a leader within the team."

The same day brought the draw for the Champions League league phase. Barcelona will host Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord and Como, then travel to Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Galatasaray and Qarabag Baku.

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Those European fixtures look daunting, yet Cubarsi insists the players retain complete confidence in their abilities.

He stated: "We took a quick look at the draw, but we didn't focus on it too much because our focus was on the Bilbao match."

He concluded: "Now we will look at the draw in more detail, but we are not afraid of anyone. We are Barcelona, the best club in the world, and we will go to any ground away from home, or receive any team that comes here, in order to put on a great match."

You can discuss these topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums.

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