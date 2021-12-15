Barcelona star Sergio Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement due to a heart condition.

Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career at Etihad Stadium.

A calf injury saw the 33-year-old miss the start of the season at Barca, and he only ended up making five appearances for the club before a serious health scare ruled him out of action indefinitely.

Aguero's heart condition

Aguero was initially admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in November.

The Argentine, who also played for Independiente and Atletico Madrid over the course of his illustrious career, underwent a series of tests before doctors determined an irregular heartbeat to be the root cause of his discomfort.

Had Aguero continued playing, he would have been at risk of a life-threatening episode such as the one suffered by Denmark international Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

Article continues below

Aguero career stats

Team Games played Goals Independiente 18 38 Atletico Madrid 230 100 Manchester City 260 390 Barcelona 5 1 Argentina 101 41

More follows...

Further reading