Questions over Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona are piling up by the week.

According to the newspaper Sport, the Dutchman is nearing the end of the final phase of his rehabilitation programme but faces a complicated situation, with midfield competition threatening to shrink his role considerably.

Two of the biggest clubs chasing him have also backed off. Manchester United and Chelsea have pulled out of the race.

TEAMtalk report that both sides have, for now, ruled out making De Jong a priority target in the coming winter transfer window.

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His recent injury record and doubts over his ability to maintain his physical fitness pushed the pair to reconsider their plans. That leaves the Dutchman with far fewer options should he eventually decide to weigh up an exit from Barcelona.

Life on the pitch looks no easier. Hansi Flick has a glut of midfield options, with Pedri, Rodri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo among those fighting for places, which makes reclaiming a starting spot extremely difficult for De Jong.

Flick has already started hunting for other ways to use the Dutchman's qualities. In recent training sessions, the German has been trying Frenkie at centre-back, a position he filled earlier in his career, and one where his ability to build play from the back could prove very useful.

That idea stems from the crowd in midfield and the need to find solutions in a defensive line that has had its own problems this season. Whether it's a short-term fix for a particular match or a permanent switch remains unclear.

De Jong's contract at Barcelona runs until June 2029, and his main objective for now is simple: get back to full physical fitness and return to competitive action.

The picture has changed significantly, though. He is no longer guaranteed the key role he enjoyed in past seasons, and the chances of finding a suitable, tempting destination appear to have shrunk too.

Frenkie has long wanted to stay at Barcelona regardless, and he has shown no sign of shifting his stance. He wants to turn the current situation to his advantage, convinced he can win back his place in the starting line-up in the end.