Newcastle United are ready to enter the race for Egypt's Omar Marmoush, the Manchester City forward, amid growing talk that the player could leave the Etihad Stadium during the current summer transfer window.

Marmoush is attracting interest from a number of European clubs. His future at Manchester City looks wide open after he struggled to nail down a starting place in the side.

According to "CaughtOffside", there is a genuine chance Omar Marmoush leaves Manchester City during the current window, especially given his failure to establish himself in the starting eleven so far.

Several clubs remain keen on the Egypt international, with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona standing out as the most prominent suitors, the same website reports.

The moves from those clubs look relatively slow so far. Marmoush does not appear to top the priority list of any of them, despite genuine appreciation of his abilities at Barcelona.

The Catalan club are chasing low-cost deals to strengthen their attack, especially given the high cost of signing Julian Alvarez, which could make Marmoush a more realistic option for them.

Tottenham also have Marmoush in their plans, and some informal contacts over the player have already taken place. The London club are currently focusing on other priorities in the market, chief among them the duo of Savinho and Cody Gakpo, which explains the slow progress towards the Manchester City forward.

Newcastle enter the Marmoush race

Newcastle United make for an intriguing destination worth following in the coming period. The club want Marmoush, and their considerable financial power lets them move forcefully in the market.

At 27, the Egyptian looks like the ideal option Newcastle need right now, especially after a difficult summer that saw a number of their most prominent stars depart.

Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona. Sandro Tonali left for Tottenham. Bruno Guimaraes joined Arsenal.

Those sales have handed Newcastle huge sums of money, and the large returns could give them the ability to finance the Marmoush deal and meet Manchester City's financial demands.

Will 65 million euros settle the deal?

Transfer market experts expect Newcastle to be in an ideal position to meet Manchester City's financial demands, which range between 60 and 65 million euros, to secure Marmoush's services.

One source told "CaughtOffside": "Newcastle are aware of their need to complete strong deals to strengthen the attacking line. The forwards the club signed last summer did not meet expectations, and there are serious doubts surrounding the future of Nick Woltemade, while Marmoush occupies a prominent position on their list of interests."

He added: "The deal will not be cheap, but Newcastle are under pressure to complete a prominent signing of this kind at present, especially after the large financial returns they made from selling players. Although there has been no official move so far, this is certainly worth following."

Manchester City, for their part, do not look obliged to sell. The player may need to stay in the squad to provide the required depth next season.

Even so, most of the agents familiar with the Egypt international's situation expect the English club to agree to his departure if a suitable financial offer arrives.

The coming days could prove decisive for Marmoush's future, with Newcastle joining the line of competition alongside Tottenham and Barcelona. Their financial power may hand them a clear advantage in the race for the Egyptian forward.